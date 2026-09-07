Satya Niketan tragedy: Delhi University colleges open their gates to help students who had to evacuate their PGs

On Sunday afternoon, the news of a building collapse in Satya Niketan jolted the Capital. The premises of this building was being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation for students, mainly those enrolled in the nearby colleges of Delhi University’s South Campus. And amid the heartbreaking photos and videos from the site, circulating on social media, what also surfaced and caught attention were the messages of support posted by official/unofficial social media accounts of several DU colleges.

As National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel continue rescue work on sight to look for survivors after the building collapse, various colleges across the varsity have opened their gates to provide food, shelter to those who have had to evacuate their PG accommodations overnight. (Photo: Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS and Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Around 80 students took shelter in our college premises that night,” informs Aditya Kumar, a second-year student of Motilal Nehru College, adding, “Some of those in nearby buildings were asked to evacuate, and we guided them to make emergency kits. Many of these are first-year students and very new to the city. We're ensuring that they get proper meals and all essential items of use. Some of them were so shaken that day that they couldn't even dial up their parents, so we helped them contact their homes and inform that they are safe.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Similar scenes were witnessed at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College and Sri Venkateswara College, which remained closed for classes on Monday. Venky's Students’ Union president, Sanjay Sahu told us: “We arranged dinner and night stay for around 50 girls and 40 boys on Sunday night, which included volunteers from our college. We also provided all the students with lunch on Monday afternoon, and will continue to help them for as long as its needed. Everyone in our college is coming forward to help, including the hostel staff. We are hopeful that the number of students coming in will decrease, as most of them are going back to their hometown or shifting in with their local guardians or relatives. But incase the number increases, then we might need more volunteers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar scenes were witnessed at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College and Sri Venkateswara College, which remained closed for classes on Monday. Venky's Students’ Union president, Sanjay Sahu told us: “We arranged dinner and night stay for around 50 girls and 40 boys on Sunday night, which included volunteers from our college. We also provided all the students with lunch on Monday afternoon, and will continue to help them for as long as its needed. Everyone in our college is coming forward to help, including the hostel staff. We are hopeful that the number of students coming in will decrease, as most of them are going back to their hometown or shifting in with their local guardians or relatives. But incase the number increases, then we might need more volunteers.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adding to this, Emili Yolmo, president of Jesus and Mary College (JMC) Students’ Council, shares, “On the night of the incident, we had 9-10 students staying with us in the college. We’re providing them food, clothing, and all the basic amenities. Our college’s societies are even conducting donation drives to collect mainly blankets, bedsheets, and towels that can be used by these students.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Solidarity: College principals

Rama, Principal, Hansraj College, says: “Bachhe chahe South Campus ke ho ya North ke, sab hain toh humari university ke hi... As soon as the news came in, our NSS students rushed to the site to help. We’ve even posted contact numbers on our social media account so that anyone in need can approach us. If anyone needs help, we're eagerly available to provide counsellors to aid those youngsters who are under trauma after having witnessed such an ordeal.”

Kanika K Ahuja, Principal, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, says: “We have made an arrangement for accommodation of 10 to 15 students in our college. Our own college counsellor lived in the building right next to the one that collapsed... All of us are in this together.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Until Monday afternoon, 12 people were rescued from the site and seven were reported dead.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction