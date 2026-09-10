Satya Niketan tragedy| Venky principal stays back in college to comfort displaced students: I couldn’t leave them alone

At a time when the Delhi University campus is overcast with sorrow following the tragic building collapse of a boys’ PG in Satya Niketan, which claimed the lives of seven students, there’s one photo that started circulating on social media. The moment this was spotted in a viral clip, students were soon to identify that its Sri Venkateswara College’s principal, Vajala Ravi, who decided to sleep on the premises to ensure the were displaced students feel safe overnight. “On probably the worst of days on our campus, when all hope seemed lost, to have our principal say that I am not leaving and will be here with you. It made us feel like we have a family on campus and a leader we can trust,” says Yash Oshlan, a student of the college.

A viral image of the college principal Vajala Ravi, who chose to sleep on campus to ensure the displaced students felt safe through the night, has won the hearts of students.

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In the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident, several Delhi University colleges including Sri Venkateswara College, opened their doors to support students who have lost their accommodations overnight. And Ravi’s gesture that has captured hearts online. Recalling the dreadful night after the incident, he shares, “It was simply a fatherly instinct that came straight from my heart. I was on campus from the moment the incident happened until late at night. I was exhausted and thought about going home, but my mind wouldn’t allow it. I couldn’t leave the arriving students alone. I told myself, ‘No, I have to be with my students in case they need anything’.”

Some students also commented on social media how despite living just 10 minutes away from the college, Ravi chose to stay overnight to oversee relief efforts for roughly 72 students. “Many came up to me saying they were terrified and hungry. I told them not to worry, and just come and eat as much as you need. We arranged food, hydration, clean bedding, and mattresses. More than that, it was vital to sit with them, listen to their anxiety, and ensure they felt supported. This university is a family, and you don’t turn your back on family. Having studied and started my teaching career here, my bond with these students isn’t artificial, it’s home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Eatery comes forth in solidarity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eatery comes forth in solidarity {{/usCountry}}

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Zahra restaurant is distributing free lunch to students who have been displaced after the Satya Niketan tragedy.

The Satya Niketan branch of Zahra Restaurant And Cafe has taken it upon itself to ensure that food is the last thing that the displaced students need to worry about. The restaurant that is popular for its biryani preparation is distributing free lunch to students who have been displaced, with the aim to offer a little support to those in difficult times.

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“On Tuesday, we distributed almost 15kg of vegetable biryani... What has happened is really sad. Roz bahut saare students humaare paas aate hain, ek rishta bana hua hai unse,” Raja, manager of the branch, who is himself a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, adding, “We are not working our usual operation hours right now, but are only opening up around lunch time to distribute free lunches. Any student, who is displaced or just stressed and comes to us, will not go back hungry. But when our stock fell short on Tuesday, we got 35kgs of more biryani sourced from all our other branches across the city and stayed open till it finished.”