Stebin Ben, Panther create a storm at SRCC's fest Crossroads 2024

At the de facto finale of the Delhi University (DU) fest season — Shri Ram College of Commerce’s (SRCC) Crossroads — lines to the campus snaked all the way up to Miranda House on one side and Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College on the other. Among those trying to put good old jugaad to try and gain entry, was Sahil Jain, a final-year student of Ramjas College. “My brother, who also studied at the North Campus, before the lockdown, would always tell me about how grand the SRCC fest always was! It’s a shame I don’t actually get to witness it just because I got late in coming to campus.” Singer Stebin Ben was the main act one the final day of SRCC's three-day-long fest Crossroads.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Rapper Panther was a crowd favourite with the crowd chanting his song UP Se.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Those who did make a timely entry, got to witness a star night opened by rapper Panther followed by the main act, singer Stebin Ben. Ben, who performed at the Janki Devi Memorial College fest last year, said on stage, “Standing here, even I feel like a student at a fest... Aap sab ko bahut saara pyaar.” After performing his tracks such as Thoda Thoda Pyaar, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Pyaar Karte Ho Na — Ben belted out Bollywood songs such as Ud-daa Punjab, Aadat and Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein. He later said onstage, “Mujhe lagta hai DU mein sabke hopes hote hain, bade-bade artists aate hain but I just want to do something very very special! Jab tak aap khade ho, main gaunga!” Rohit Kumar, a BA (Hons) Hindi graduate of Rajdhani College, gushed, “Stebin Ben’s covers of Atif Aslam songs are wonderful. He actually did justice to him! But jo Panther ne audience ko pakad ke rakha tha, wo bahut kam log sakte hain, wo toh kuch aur hi tha!”

Approximately 8,000 students turned up on the final evening of Crossroads to catch the star performers.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Fans of Panther, who rapped originals such as UP Se, Gadar, Bhasad and Jaani, cheered and hooted as the artiste ended his set saying, “Represent for UP! Main UP ka hun aur bataunga ki hum mein bhi bahut talent hai!”

