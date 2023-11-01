Sumit Antil: After Neeraj bhaiya’s win, I had to leave a golden mark in javelin

Para athlete Sumit Antil recently scripted history by winning the first gold for India in men’s javelin throw F64 with 73.29m at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023, in Hangzou (China). Back home in India now, the 25-year-old alumnus of Delhi University’s Ramjas College says, “Neeraj bhaiya’s win made me feel ‘I have to leave a golden mark of my own in javelin’... The total tally for Asian Games was 107 whereas at Para Games we won 111 medals and can’t feel prouder!” Para athlete Sumit Antil won the first gold for India in men’s javelin throw F64 with a throw of 73.29m at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023. (Instagram)

The Indian contingent at the Para Games saw Antil break his own world previous record of 70.83m, which he made at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, held in July this year. He shares, “Even after India won 107 medals at the Asian Games, personally I didn't feel any pressure. But, I wanted to win gold for myself and my country, and I am glad that I could see our Tiranga from the podium... Indian athletes can’t feel any prouder than today because both our contingents crossed the 100 tally! Watching India’s name in the top three countries at the Para Games made us all feel elated and also pumped our blood to do bigger and better next time. This is what we are aiming for the 2024 Paralympics, too.”

Till date, this DU graduate remembers his #CampusKeDin at Delhi University, where his coaches went all out to support him and helped build a strong base for him. Antil adds, “My coach from my Ramjas days was the first one to call and congratulate me when I won at the event recently. In fact, he follows all my events and calls up to keep checking on my progress. I feel blessed to have such teachers who got me into the habit of being in a routine and are my continuous source of motivation, which helps me achieve my goals and make new records.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!