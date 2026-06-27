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This 23-year-old Delhiite turned his terrace in Vasant Vihar into a thriving urban forest!

Delhi's Aman Sharma turned a barren rooftop into an urban jungle with 500+ native plants, attracting 200 bird species and 25 butterfly species.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 12:20 am IST
By Karan Sethi
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What was once a barren rooftop in Delhi's Vasant Vihar has been transformed into a thriving urban jungle by 23-year-old conservationist Aman Sharma. Spread across 1,500 square feet, his terrace is now home to over 500 native plants, providing a refuge for more than 200 bird species, along with 25 species of butterflies and other pollinators.

Climate advocate and conversionist Aman Sharma’s recent reel has clocked over 91K views

It all began in 2020, when Sharma spotted a pair of bulbuls nesting near his home. He recalls, "The idea took shape during the Covid-19 lockdown. I love being out in nature, birdwatching, but stepping out wasn't an option back then. So, I thought, why not create a place of my own?"

And so, Sharma set out to build a self-sustaining ecosystem by planting flowering and fruit-bearing species. Over time, the growing vegetation attracted insects, which in turn drew birds and pollinators. "I started with just a few plants. As they flourished, so did my dream of turning the terrace into a full-fledged urban forest. Today, it's a lush ecosystem where birds and butterflies find a safe green haven amid the city's hustle. The fact that they return every year to nest still feels surreal," he says with a smile.

Choose native species: Plant native trees, shrubs and grasses as they are better adapted to the local climate and provide food and shelter for native wildlife.

Include butterfly host plants: Butterflies lay their eggs only on specific host plants, so adding these is essential to support their complete life cycle, not just attract adult butterflies.

Opt for water-efficient plants: Given Delhi's hot summers and water constraints, prioritise hardy species that require minimal watering once established.

Create layers of greenery: Follow the Miyawaki principle by planting species of varying heights—from ground cover and shrubs to small and tall trees—to maximise biodiversity while making the most of limited space.

Plant for wildlife: Include fruit-bearing plants to attract birds and flowering species that provide nectar for butterflies, bees and sunbirds, helping create a self-sustaining ecosystem.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / This 23-year-old Delhiite turned his terrace in Vasant Vihar into a thriving urban forest!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / This 23-year-old Delhiite turned his terrace in Vasant Vihar into a thriving urban forest!
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