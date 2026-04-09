Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur releases this weekend.

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FLICK FIX

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Dacoit

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap

BITE STOP

Must try the sumptuous South Indian dishes at Dakshin Diaries.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Dakshin Diaries: A Journey Through the South

Where: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Time: Noon to 3pm

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{{^usCountry}} A Culinary Showcase from North America {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Culinary Showcase from North America {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 8pm to 1am {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 8pm to 1am {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SATURDAY {{/usCountry}}

Ira Dubey will perform as part of the play, Zen Katha.

{{^usCountry}} Zen Katha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zen Katha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Time: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SUNDAY {{/usCountry}}

Pranit More, who was seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, will be performing in Delhi this weekend.

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The Ashleel Show ft Pranit More

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

Time: 10.30pm

SUNDAY

Dance Like A Man

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Aarohan — Hindi Theatre Festival

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Singer Javed Ali is popular for Bollywood songs such as Kun Faya Kun and Kajra Re.

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Javed Ali Live

Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 6pm

Nashist ft Shivani Singh

Where: The Trialogue Studio, Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

Time: 6pm

SUNDAY

Danish Khan Live

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

Time: 8pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Have you tried padel sport yet? Here’s a chance! (Photo: Shutterstock)

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Padel League Tournament 2026

Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, Mehrauli

Time: 8am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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