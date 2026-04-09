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Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 11 (Saturday) & April 12 (Sunday).

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:15 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:

Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur releases this weekend.

FLICK FIX

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Dacoit

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap

BITE STOP

Must try the sumptuous South Indian dishes at Dakshin Diaries.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Dakshin Diaries: A Journey Through the South

Where: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Time: Noon to 3pm

Ira Dubey will perform as part of the play, Zen Katha.
Pranit More, who was seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, will be performing in Delhi this weekend.

The Ashleel Show ft Pranit More

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

Time: 10.30pm

SUNDAY

Dance Like A Man

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Aarohan — Hindi Theatre Festival

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Singer Javed Ali is popular for Bollywood songs such as Kun Faya Kun and Kajra Re.

Javed Ali Live

Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 6pm

Nashist ft Shivani Singh

Where: The Trialogue Studio, Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase 1

Time: 6pm

SUNDAY

Danish Khan Live

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

Time: 8pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Have you tried padel sport yet? Here’s a chance! (Photo: Shutterstock)

Padel League Tournament 2026

Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, Mehrauli

Time: 8am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
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