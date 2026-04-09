Weekend Planner (April 11 & 12): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for April 11 (Saturday) & April 12 (Sunday).
What’s your plan for the upcoming weekend? Here’s a fix for those who will be in Delhi-NCR:
FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Dacoit
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Dakshin Diaries: A Journey Through the South
Where: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Time: Noon to 3pm
A Culinary Showcase from North America{{/usCountry}}
A Culinary Showcase from North America{{/usCountry}}
Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Where: Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity{{/usCountry}}
Time: 8pm to 1am{{/usCountry}}
Time: 8pm to 1am{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
PLAY DATE{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY{{/usCountry}}
SATURDAY{{/usCountry}}
Zen Katha{{/usCountry}}
Zen Katha{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
SUNDAY{{/usCountry}}
The Ashleel Show ft Pranit More
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
Time: 10.30pm
SUNDAY
Dance Like A Man
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Aarohan — Hindi Theatre Festival
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Javed Ali Live
Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 6pm
Nashist ft Shivani Singh
Where: The Trialogue Studio, Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pocket 5, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase 1
Time: 6pm
SUNDAY
Danish Khan Live
Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
Time: 8pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
Padel League Tournament 2026
Where: Rackonnect Exclusive Padel Pickle Park, Ladha Sarai Village, Mehrauli
Time: 8am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction