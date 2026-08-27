Weekend Planner (August 29 and 30): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Toxic
Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria
Tony
Cast: Dominic Sessa, Antonio Banderas, Emilia Jones
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Rajasthani Food Festival
Where: Food Exchange - Novotel New Delhi, Aerocity
Time: 7pm to 10.45pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Love, Death & Ketchup Ft. Varun Grover
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 8pm
Parabola of Dance — Performance & Process 2026
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
SUNDAY
Standing Up Ft. Kunal Kamra
Where: Bellavino, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram
Time: 7pm
Lenny Pearce’s Kid’s Concert
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate
Time: 4pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
EKKA Tour 2026 Ft. Niladri Kumaar
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 7pm
Chaar Diwaari & Dhanda Nyoliwala Live
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 5pm to 11pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
South Side Story Ft. The Raghu Dixit Project
Where: KD Jadhav Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO{{/usCountry}}
Where: KD Jadhav Stadium, IG Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate, ITO{{/usCountry}}
Time: Noon
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Girls-Only Play Party
Where: Dace Club, RK Puram
Time: 8am to Noon
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