Weekend Planner (March 7 & 8): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Here are all the events that you just can’t miss if in Delhi-NCR this weekend: The film, The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, is releasing in India this week.

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

When: All day

The Bride!

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

Charak: Fair of faith

Cast: Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

A Contemporary Take on Asian Classics

Where: Bo Tai, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Time: 11am to 1am

Sunday

A Global Feast to Toast Womanhood

Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday-Sunday

Celebrating Women’s Day 2026

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Time: 11am to 8pm

Saturday

Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava — Nari Shakti Utsava

Where: Omaxe Chowk Mall, Chandni Chowk

Time: 3pm

Sunday

Khamosh! Adalat Jaari Hai

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

Rhythm of Indian classical dance meets The Art of a Brazilian football

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Time: 6.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Jazbaa-E-Ishq ft Rekha Bhardwaj & Vishal Bhardwaj

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Songs of The Stone ft Rakesh Chaurasia

Where: Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

Time: 7pm

Saturday-Sunday

Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Women’s Day Special: She Runs. She Raves. She Rules

Where: Bhutani City Center 32, Sector 32, Noida

Time: 8am

