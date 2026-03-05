Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (March 7 & 8): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for March 7 & 8.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 3:31 PM IST
    By HTC, New Delhi
    Here are all the events that you just can’t miss if in Delhi-NCR this weekend:

    The film, The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, is releasing in India this week.
    FLICK FIX

    Saturday-Sunday

    Where: In theatres

    When: All day

    The Bride!

    Cast: Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

    Charak: Fair of faith

    Cast: Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    A Contemporary Take on Asian Classics

    Where: Bo Tai, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

    Time: 11am to 1am

    Sunday

    A Global Feast to Toast Womanhood

    Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday

    Celebrating Women’s Day 2026

    Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    Saturday

    Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava — Nari Shakti Utsava

    Where: Omaxe Chowk Mall, Chandni Chowk

    Time: 3pm

    Sunday

    Khamosh! Adalat Jaari Hai

    Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    Rhythm of Indian classical dance meets The Art of a Brazilian football

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 6.30pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Jazbaa-E-Ishq ft Rekha Bhardwaj & Vishal Bhardwaj

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    Songs of The Stone ft Rakesh Chaurasia

    Where: Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

    Time: 7pm

    Saturday-Sunday

    Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival

    Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    POWER HOUR

    Sunday

    Women’s Day Special: She Runs. She Raves. She Rules

    Where: Bhutani City Center 32, Sector 32, Noida

    Time: 8am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

