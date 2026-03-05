Weekend Planner (March 7 & 8): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

Here are all the events that you just can’t miss if in Delhi-NCR this weekend:
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
When: All day
The Bride!
Cast: Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal
Charak: Fair of faith
Cast: Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
A Contemporary Take on Asian Classics
Where: Bo Tai, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
Time: 11am to 1am
Sunday
A Global Feast to Toast Womanhood
Where: The Lodhi, Lodhi Road
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday-Sunday
Celebrating Women’s Day 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri
Time: 11am to 8pm
Saturday
Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava — Nari Shakti Utsava
Where: Omaxe Chowk Mall, Chandni Chowk
Time: 3pm
Sunday
Khamosh! Adalat Jaari Hai
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
Rhythm of Indian classical dance meets The Art of a Brazilian football
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 6.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Jazbaa-E-Ishq ft Rekha Bhardwaj & Vishal Bhardwaj
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Songs of The Stone ft Rakesh Chaurasia
Where: Qutb Minar, Mehrauli
Time: 7pm
Saturday-Sunday
Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Women’s Day Special: She Runs. She Raves. She Rules
Where: Bhutani City Center 32, Sector 32, Noida
Time: 8am
