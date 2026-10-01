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Weekend Planner (October 3 and 4): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for October 3 (Saturday) and October 4 (Sunday).

Published on: Oct 1, 2026, 16:05:09 IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

Watch the film Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, which is releasing in theatres this week.
Watch the film Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, which is releasing in theatres this week.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Drishyam 3

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat

Prem Keetanu

Cast: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi

Baththa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose

Digger

Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller

Verity

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

India in a glass

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights, all outlets

Time: Noon to Midnight

Coffee Hangout

Where: ORO, Good Earth Business Bay 2, Sector 58, Gurugram

Time: 9am to 8pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Chuppi & 12 Chehre Ek Faisla

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

Time: 3pm

SUNDAY

Who Gives A S***?? Ft. Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Where: House of Arts, G-16B, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

Time: 8.30pm

Arz Kiya Hai Ft. Mukul Sharma — A Poetry & Storytelling Show

Where: Hideout Studio, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket

Time: 4pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav

Time: 6.30pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Gurdas Maan in Concert

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 7pm

Sarpdansh & Big Scratch Live

Where: Odella, A-3, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Green Park Extension

Time: 7pm

SUNDAY

Raahgiri Day Ft. Euphoria Band

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

Time: 7am to 10am

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Play4Passion Badminton Championship 2026  

Where: Smashtress, 6, Makanpur, Nyay Khand I, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

Time: 3pm

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
ajay devgngurdas maantabu
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (October 3 and 4): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
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