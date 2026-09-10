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Weekend Planner (September 12 and 13): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for September 12 (Saturday) and September 13 (Sunday).

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 15:24:17 IST
By HT Correspondent
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FLICK FIX

Watch Haiwaan at the theatres this week as actors Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher cast their magic.
Watch Haiwaan at the theatres this week as actors Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher cast their magic.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Haiwaan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher

Last Man In Tower

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta

Fall 2: Deadpoint

Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney

BITE STOP

Sunday

Cocktail Workshop

Where: Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, Sector 15, Gurugram

Time: 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Saturday-Sunday

Taste Nahi Aaa Raha Hai — Food theatre with a full course meal

Where: Project Otenga, Shaheedi Park

Time 6.50pm to 9pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Nidhi Narwal Live

Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 Anupam Complex, Saket

Time: 7.30pm

Radhika Vaz: Lurking — A StandUp Comedy Show

Where: The Comedy Theatre, 31, Hauz Khas Village

Time: 6pm

SUNDAY

Kahaniyan Sunaata Hun Ft. Neelesh Misra

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

Time: 8pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Sherry & TNY

Where: Room XO, AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65, Gurugram

Time: 10pm

SATURDAY

The Night Of A Showgirl — Taylor Swift Fan Event

Time: 4pm

Bhava — Expressions of Emotions

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Horse Riding Social

Where: Faridabad Horse Riding Club, Sector 82, Faridabad

Time: Noon to 3pm

Pizza Rave

Where: District 9, Bunkar Bhawan, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida

Time: 7pm

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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