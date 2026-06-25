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Witness Indian cinema’s musical glory through Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia’s flute

Want to win free passes to the upcoming Delhi show of Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage? Here’s your chance to get your hands on these. Read on

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 08:20 am IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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Flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has captivated generations with his soulful melodies. But did you know that his flute has also played its magic in Bollywood films? From Silsila (1981) and Chandni (1989) to Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993), his musical instruments has breathed life into quite a few iconic Bollywood films. So much so that his presence in these also gained him international audience and collaborations. Now, honouring his revered legacy, music, and timeless contribution to Indian cinema is an upcoming event in the city, Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage.

Honouring the life and works of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will be an upcoming musical stage act titled Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage . (Photos: HTBS)

Aiming to be a spectacular Bollywood stage musical, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of this world-renowned flautist, this event is a confluence of music, cinema, and storytelling. A one-of-its-kind production, this moving, dramatic interpretation has pivotal moments and people from the ace flautist’s life; who will be portrayed by some powerful performers on stage. “It is no mean feat to depict the grand life and work of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia ji,” says Vikas Rawat, lead male actor, adding, “My most precious memories are from the premier show where we showcased his (Pt Chaurasia’s) life in his presence. The interactions we’ve had with him to get all the nuances right have been some of the most blessed moments of my life... This play has also given me the opportunity to explore myself as an actor, singer, and dancer, and expand on my skill set by playing multiple other characters like SD Burman da, Raj Kapoor ji and many more.”

A scene from the musical production Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage.

Thus this evening of melodies and memories will see every note tell a story and every song bring back the magic of flute in cinema. Calling it a memorable moment, the legendary classical performer shares: “I was so overwhelmed to watch this musical play on stage. It was like looking at my own life unfolding in front of me, like an audience to my own life story. The actors, singers and musicians are so good, listening to them I was transported to my good old studio recording days. Bringing this show to Delhi, to my friends, colleagues and fans on the occasion of my birthday (July 1) is the best gift I could ask for.”

Catch It Live

What: Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage — Life story and music of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Ticketed

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Witness Indian cinema’s musical glory through Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia’s flute
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