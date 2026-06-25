Witness Indian cinema’s musical glory through Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia’s flute

Aiming to be a spectacular Bollywood stage musical, which brings to life the extraordinary journey of this world-renowned flautist, this event is a confluence of music, cinema, and storytelling. A one-of-its-kind production, this moving, dramatic interpretation has pivotal moments and people from the ace flautist’s life; who will be portrayed by some powerful performers on stage. “It is no mean feat to depict the grand life and work of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia ji,” says Vikas Rawat, lead male actor, adding, “My most precious memories are from the premier show where we showcased his (Pt Chaurasia’s) life in his presence. The interactions we’ve had with him to get all the nuances right have been some of the most blessed moments of my life... This play has also given me the opportunity to explore myself as an actor, singer, and dancer, and expand on my skill set by playing multiple other characters like SD Burman da, Raj Kapoor ji and many more.”

Flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has captivated generations with his soulful melodies. But did you know that his flute has also played its magic in Bollywood films? From Silsila (1981) and Chandni (1989) to Lamhe (1991) and Darr (1993), his musical instruments has breathed life into quite a few iconic Bollywood films. So much so that his presence in these also gained him international audience and collaborations. Now, honouring his revered legacy, music, and timeless contribution to Indian cinema is an upcoming event in the city, Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage .

The narrative weaves iconic Bollywood songs, and this is where the maestro’s signature flute interludes become unforgettable as the audience also gets introduced to films where Pt Chaurasia composed the complete musical score. “My observation during the process when this production was being conceived has been that Pandit ji faced several challenges but never went down the victim mode. With a smile, he always rose again like a phoenix,” shares Reshma Shetty, lead female actor, adding, “Sitting with Anuradha ji (Pandit ji’s wife) and listening to her share all the anecdotes of her life shared with the legend, definitely makes you realise how every great artiste needs an anchor.”

Thus this evening of melodies and memories will see every note tell a story and every song bring back the magic of flute in cinema. Calling it a memorable moment, the legendary classical performer shares: “I was so overwhelmed to watch this musical play on stage. It was like looking at my own life unfolding in front of me, like an audience to my own life story. The actors, singers and musicians are so good, listening to them I was transported to my good old studio recording days. Bringing this show to Delhi, to my friends, colleagues and fans on the occasion of my birthday (July 1) is the best gift I could ask for.”

Catch It Live

What: Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage — Life story and music of Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Ticketed

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction