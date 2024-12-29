New Year, new feast: Grazing table ideas that wow your guests for your 2024 year-end parties

As 2024 draws to a close, there’s no better way to ring in the New Year than with a visually stunning and delicious grazing table for your year-end house parties. Equal parts functional and aesthetic, these spreads have become a party essential. From creative themes to different colour palettes, here’s a guide to mastering the grazing table trend, with expert advice to make your year-end bash unforgettable. Grazing table ideas for your year-end parties.

A grazing table isn’t just about food; it’s about the ambience it creates. The first step is to decide on the theme to roll with when setting up a grazing table. In the spirit of the New Year, the most celebrated theme is floral, combined with shades of white, green and pink. “You do not have to go overboard with different props. Consider the surroundings such as the wall's colour, and the living room's vibe to match your table decor. Simple elements like beautiful crockery and flowers play an important part when setting up a table,” says Gurmeet Rathod, co-founder of The Theatric Platter, adding “The plating of the food is as important. The food has to look pretty, for example, desserts can be enhanced by using vibrant colours like red berries to make the presentation stand out.”

A grazing table set up by The Theatric Platter.

A well-rounded grazing table offers a mix of flavours, textures, and colours that cater to different palates. According to chef Mallika Tandon, founder of Bobo Cakery, “more is less” and making sure there is enough for everyone on the table. “We do a selection of cheeses, cold cuts and crackers, with light crudités, dips and fruits to balance their heaviness. The varying thickness and taste of crackers are a must, from baguette chips to potato crackers to sesame lavash and soup sticks. Dessert canapés are also important for a balanced graze,” she adds.

Pro tip: Have at least 40% savoury items, 30% sweet options, and 30% fresh elements like fruits and crudités to maintain a refreshing balance.

No grazing table is complete without complementary beverages. Chef Tandon recommends wine which pairs beautifully with cheese, breads and fruit. “My favourite combination for the season's end is a charred sourdough with camembert, a hearty pesto, grilled red globe grapes along with a glass of mulled wine,” she adds.

As an extension to the grazing table, include DIY elements that not only add excitement but also allow guests to customize their plates. “Opt for a cheese fondue station or a chocolate fondue one, a DIY nacho bar, cold or hot poke bowl station. The options are endless. This is also a fun engaging activity for the guests to indulge in,” notes Malvika Mulchandani, founder of Apero.

While grazing tables look effortless, a few missteps can throw off the experience. Mulchandani highlights the importance of portioning: “It all depends on how to place things or manipulate the space on the table by adding heights and lots of layers.”

Accommodating dietary needs is crucial to making your spread inclusive. Adding an Indian twist with vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian elements can elevate the experience for people who don’t eat non-veg. “One item that we usually make is a beetroot tikki infused with Ravi flowers and Indian spices to maintain the balance." Other options include elements such as cashew vegan cheese for a traditional cheddar or besan ragi crackers for a traditional lavash.

If you don’t have time or want to order a last-minute one, some of them are available at around ₹5,000 as a takeaway, sufficient for 5-6 people.