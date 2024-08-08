5 eateries to experience monsoon in Delhi

As the city experiences a relentless downpour, the streets become picturesque with cool breezes. This is a perfect time to enjoy the season with delightful cuisines and exquisite interiors to enhance your dining experience. Enjoy the lush greenery and beautiful ambience of these places to make your rainy day outing memorable. Eateries to enjoy monsoon season

Music and Mountains Hillside Cafe

Music and Mountains Hillside Cafe, GK 1(Instagram)

Head to this beautiful vintage-style restaurant to experience the monsoon drizzle with lush greenery. The restaurant has a rustic decor with a wooden interior set in the era of 1940s and European cuisine including modern and traditional dishes.

Location: M Block, GK1

Price for two: ₹2,800

Must Try: Smoked salmon risotto with dry white wine.

Norwang Cafe

Norwang Cafe, Majnu Ka Tilla(Instagram)

This cafe gained popularity recently with its Santorini interior and large windows facing the Signature Bridge for you to dine in, especially during the monsoon season. Norwang's interiors largely feature blues and whites giving it an elegant look.

Location: 3rd Floor, Kendriya Sarkari Karamchari Awasiya Parisar Block 10, Majnu Ka Tilla

Price for two: ₹1,200

Must Try: Fish N Chips, Mushroom Stroganoff, and Mexican Chicken Pizza

Mia Bella

Mia Bella, Hauz Khas Village(Instagram)

This cafe faces the Hauz Khas fort and the adjoining lake with large French windows for to experience a magical monsoon view. Mia Bella offers both a rooftop and an indoor seating area, with European interiors and cuisine.

Location: 50-E 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Price for two: ₹3,500

Must Try: Artichoke Pesto Pasta, Chipotle Chicken Wings and Chicken Parmigiana,

Colocal

Colocal, Chhatarpur(Instagram)

With a colonial-style interior in vibrant yellow, Colocal is a visual beauty. It has multiple large windows to enjoy the drizzle of the monsoon along with the delicious menu it offers. Colocal is famous for its wide range of chocolates which is a must-try when visiting.

Location: Shed No. 21B, The Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur

Price for two: ₹1,200

Must Try: Bruschetta Margherita, Quinoa Salad, Salted Caramel Cold Coffee and Creamy Lemon Pasta.

The Grammar Room

The Grammar Room, Mehrauli

Grab a meal in this restaurant when it is pouring outside for an exquisite experience of the monsoon. It has large windows that overlook the green forests and put you in relaxation mode along with a patio sitting area.

Location: One Style Mile, Mehrauli

Price for two: ₹3,400

Must Try: Chicken Katsu Sandwich, Shroom Croque Monsieur, TGR Fried Chicken

Grab an umbrella and head out to the above eateries to enjoy themonsoon's charm!