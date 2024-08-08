5 eateries to experience monsoon in Delhi
We list down 5 eateries to enjoy the monsoon season with delicious food and exquisite interiors which are rain-friendly.
As the city experiences a relentless downpour, the streets become picturesque with cool breezes. This is a perfect time to enjoy the season with delightful cuisines and exquisite interiors to enhance your dining experience. Enjoy the lush greenery and beautiful ambience of these places to make your rainy day outing memorable.
Music and Mountains Hillside Cafe
Head to this beautiful vintage-style restaurant to experience the monsoon drizzle with lush greenery. The restaurant has a rustic decor with a wooden interior set in the era of 1940s and European cuisine including modern and traditional dishes.
Location: M Block, GK1
Price for two: ₹2,800
Must Try: Smoked salmon risotto with dry white wine.
Norwang Cafe
This cafe gained popularity recently with its Santorini interior and large windows facing the Signature Bridge for you to dine in, especially during the monsoon season. Norwang's interiors largely feature blues and whites giving it an elegant look.
Location: 3rd Floor, Kendriya Sarkari Karamchari Awasiya Parisar Block 10, Majnu Ka Tilla
Price for two: ₹1,200
Must Try: Fish N Chips, Mushroom Stroganoff, and Mexican Chicken Pizza
Mia Bella
This cafe faces the Hauz Khas fort and the adjoining lake with large French windows for to experience a magical monsoon view. Mia Bella offers both a rooftop and an indoor seating area, with European interiors and cuisine.
Location: 50-E 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village
Price for two: ₹3,500
Must Try: Artichoke Pesto Pasta, Chipotle Chicken Wings and Chicken Parmigiana,
Colocal
With a colonial-style interior in vibrant yellow, Colocal is a visual beauty. It has multiple large windows to enjoy the drizzle of the monsoon along with the delicious menu it offers. Colocal is famous for its wide range of chocolates which is a must-try when visiting.
Location: Shed No. 21B, The Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur
Price for two: ₹1,200
Must Try: Bruschetta Margherita, Quinoa Salad, Salted Caramel Cold Coffee and Creamy Lemon Pasta.
The Grammar Room
Grab a meal in this restaurant when it is pouring outside for an exquisite experience of the monsoon. It has large windows that overlook the green forests and put you in relaxation mode along with a patio sitting area.
Location: One Style Mile, Mehrauli
Price for two: ₹3,400
Must Try: Chicken Katsu Sandwich, Shroom Croque Monsieur, TGR Fried Chicken
Grab an umbrella and head out to the above eateries to enjoy themonsoon's charm!