Burger Chachu sets world record for preparing a 112kg veggie burger

Setting the world record for preparing a 112kg gold-leaf veggie burger, Sharandeep Singh, also known as Burger Chachu in association with the team of Hotel Grand Mercure in Agra claims this is the largest burger in the world. Burger Chachu (Sharandeep Singh) set world record with 112 kg veggie burger (Burger Chachu/Instagram)

Sharandeep had been trying to make the largest burger for multiple years and finally achieved his dream. This 112kg veggie burger consists of various layers and is loaded with fresh vegetables and millet, making it a healthier option. Singh said that he wished to preserve India's old culinary traditions by using the Indian taste palate with modern and Western food items.

The burger features buns made from millet, french fries, tomatoes, cucumber, different types of sauces, paneer, bell peppers, lettuce, onions and other ingredients. The burger was served to more than 200 children to align with PM Modi's initiative to promote millet in the country.