Cake-mixing ceremony you should not miss this November

As the holiday season approaches, hotels across India are gearing up for the classic cake-mixing ceremony. This event involves mixing dry fruits, nuts and spices with rum or wine, creating a sweet and flavorful base for Christmas cakes. It’s a great time for friends and family to come together, share laughs and get their hands messy while preparing for festive treats. Cake mixing involves mixing dry fruits, nuts and spices with rum or wine, creating a sweet and flavorful base for Christmas cakes.(Grand Chennai )

But cake mixing isn’t just about preparing a cake. It’s a time for families, friends and hotel staff to bond, laugh and embrace the spirit of togetherness. As hands dive into bowls filled with ingredients, the mixing becomes symbolic of spreading good luck and joy.

Each hotel celebrates it in its own way, with some turning it into a big social event complete with music, drinks and decorations to enhance the Christmas vibe.

If you’re looking to join in the festive fun, here are some cake-mixing ceremonies lined up:

1. The Westin Pune Koregaon Park will hold its ceremony on 17 November at The Market, starting at 4:30 PM. A great opportunity for Pune locals to get a head start on holiday cheer.

2. Eros Hotel in New Delhi invites everyone on 16 November at 4:00 PM at Nehru Enclave. This promises a warm and lively gathering in the capital.

3. Sunset Pavilion’s Christmas Cake Mixing Celebration at Jaypee Greens Golf Course Road, Greater Noida is set for 18 November at 3:00 PM. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, this will be a delightful evening for all.

4. Hotel Kodai International in Kodaikanal is hosting its event at Lotus Pond on 16 November from 6:00 PM. Surrounded by the scenic beauty of Tamil Nadu, this ceremony will bring holiday magic to the hills.