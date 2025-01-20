Charred, but make it vegan: A plant-based spin on BBQ

Gone are the days when barbecues were all about sizzling meat. With winter settling in and Veganuary encouraging plant-based choices, vegan BBQs are the perfect way to embrace the season. From smoky jackfruit to marinated tofu skewers, the possibilities are endless. So, how can you elevate your vegan BBQ game? Experts share their tips and recipes for a feast to remember. Vegan barbeque

Grilling with a twist

The key to a delicious vegan BBQ lies in how you prepare your ingredients. Chef Raveena Taurani, a plant-based culinary expert, believes that a great marinade is essential. “Fresh herbs, garlic, and soy sauce can transform vegetables and plant-based proteins into smoky, flavourful delights,” she says. For a crowd-pleaser, she recommends marinating cauliflower steaks in olive oil, smoked paprika, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast before grilling. “Cauliflower absorbs flavours beautifully and grills to a nice char,” she adds.

Chef Faiz from CrayCraft in Mumbai agrees and emphasises experimenting with textures. “Combining crispy, smoky, and tender elements makes a big difference. Grilled avocado halves topped with tomato salsa, or sweet potato steaks with chimichurri sauce are among my favourites,” he shares.

Star ingredients

When it comes to BBQs, the right ingredients make all the difference. While classics like bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplant always work, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji suggests adding fruits. “Pineapple and peaches caramelise beautifully on the grill, adding a natural sweetness that pairs perfectly with spicy marinades,” she says. For a unique twist, she recommends jackfruit sliders: “Grill young jackfruit marinated in smoky BBQ sauce, shred it, and serve it on buns with tangy slaw. It’s a hit at any gathering.”

Protein-packed options

Plant-based proteins ensure that your BBQ is both filling and satisfying. Tofu, tempeh (fermented soybean) and seitan (often called “wheat meat”) offer great textures and absorb bold flavours, making them excellent meat alternatives. Chef Parab of Laurel by Flavors in Ahmedabad advises pressing tofu to remove excess water before marinating it in coconut milk, curry paste, and lime juice. “Skewer the tofu with cherry tomatoes and grill until you get those lovely char marks,” he suggests. For a meatier texture, he recommends seitan ribs basted with a homemade barbecue sauce made from tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, and brown sugar.

What to serve

Cauliflower, tofu, tempeh, jackfruit, avocado, bell peppers, corn, zucchini, eggplant, pineapple, and peaches are some of the top picks for a smoky, flavourful vegan BBQ.

Sauces and marinades