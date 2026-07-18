Cloud kitchens that are redefining gourmet delivery in India

Gone are the days when cloud kitchens were simply about convenience. Today, a new generation of delivery-first brands is proving that thoughtfully curated menus, premium ingredients and distinctive concepts can create memorable dining experiences without the need for a storefront. From authentic Japanese-inspired sandos to gourmet Pan-Asian fare, these cloud kitchens are bringing restaurant-quality meals straight to diners' homes.



Sabaii

Sabaii Authentic Thai is a delivery brand that stays true to traditional Thai cooking

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Bringing the bold, balanced flavours of Thailand to Indian diners, Sabaii Authentic Thai is a delivery brand that stays true to traditional Thai cooking. Founded by Suneeti Agarwal, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained culinary professional, the cloud kitchen draws inspiration from the bustling food culture of Bangkok, with an emphasis on preserving the authenticity of Thai recipes rather than adapting them to local tastes. Every dish is prepared using premium ingredients and follows Thailand's celebrated "Balance of Five" philosophy—combining the heat of chilli, the saltiness of fish sauce, the tang of lime, the sweetness of palm sugar and the bitterness of fresh herbs.

Cuisine: Authentic Thai

Signature offerings: Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tam), Pad Thai Noodles, Mango Sticky Rice and Thai Iced Tea, alongside fragrant curries, wok-tossed noodles and other classic Thai favourites.

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Price range: ₹200–600 per dish, offering an authentic Thai dining experience at an accessible price point.

Shoyu

What began in Hyderabad as a premium Asian delivery concept has now expanded to Delhi and Bengaluru, bringing gourmet Asian cuisine to homes across three cities. Co-founded by Tanveer Kwatra, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Varun Tripuraneni and Akshay Quenim, Shoyu was built around the idea that a delivery meal should feel just as refined as dining at a restaurant. From the outset, the focus has been on high-quality ingredients, robust sustainable packaging that prevents spills, and an experience that reflects the brand's gourmet positioning.

Cuisine: Pan-Asian

Signature offerings: Sushi, dim sum, wok dishes, Thai curries and robatayaki grills.

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Available in: New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Average order value: Approximately ₹1,450.

Shokupan

Inspired by Japan's beloved Shokupan - an exceptionally soft and fluffy milk bread - this delivery-first brand celebrates the art of the perfect sandwich. Founded by Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and partners, Shokupan was created with a simple philosophy: exceptional sandwiches begin with exceptional bread. Every loaf is baked in-house, while fillings, sauces and spreads are made from scratch, resulting in Japanese-inspired sandos that balance authenticity with comfort.

Cuisine: Japanese-inspired sandwiches and café favourites.

Signature offerings: Truffle Shroom, Picante Grilled Cheese, Chicken Katsu and Pork Belly Sando. The menu also features smoothies, cold brews, mocktails and sides as part of its upcoming dine-in offering.

Available in: Operating from Vasant Vihar, with deliveries across South and Central Delhi and select parts of Gurugram. The brand is also set to open its first dine-in outlet adjacent to its existing kitchen.



Average spend: ₹400–600 per person.

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The place features Pan-Asian, spanning Korean, Japanese, Thai and Chinese cuisines.

NAO – Next Asian Outing

What started as a successful Pan-Asian dining destination in Greater Kailash II has evolved into a cloud kitchen model designed to bring the same restaurant-quality experience to diners at home. Founded by restaurateur Amul Kapoor, NAO's delivery journey began after the brand noticed a significant share of its business coming from home deliveries. To meet the growing demand, it launched a dedicated delivery kitchen in Lajpat Nagar with a clear objective: ensuring that every dish delivered tastes exactly as it would at the flagship outlet. The kitchen follows the same recipes, ingredients and standard operating procedures as its dine-in counterparts, reflecting the brand's commitment to consistency and authenticity.

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Cuisine: Pan-Asian, spanning Korean, Japanese, Thai and Chinese cuisines.

Signature offerings: Korean Ramyun, Japanese Ramen, Tteokbokki, Japchae, Japchae Noodle Bao, Curried Dim Sums, Stone Bowls with house-made Tom Yum sauce and innovative beverages such as the Soju Sangria.

Available in: M Block Market, Greater Kailash II; Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida; and a dedicated delivery kitchen in Lajpat Nagar serving South Delhi.

Average spend: ₹1,400–1,600 for two at the dine-in outlets, while delivery orders average between ₹1,000 and ₹1,100.

