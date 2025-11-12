This is basically a health shot you can slurp and chomp till there's no space in your stomach for a drop. This Punjabi adrak lehsun sabzi will keep the first winter chills at bay (Photos: Fun FOOD Frolic, Stew with Saba)

For all practical purposes, winter is here. But currently, we're in the sweet spot where the autumn winds don't feel harsh and the winter sun doesn't feel bleak. And this Punjabi adrak lehsun ki sabzi is the perfect antidote for holding onto that feeling a little while longer as we get ready to layer up for the frosty weeks ahead. Made entirely of wholesome earthy ingredients like ginger, garlic, ghee, haldi and milk, this meal is light on the stomach and a party for the tastebuds besides acting as a natural immunity booster, warming the body from within and helping reduce inflammation and aches while easing your digestion and metabolism.

You simply can't go wrong with this one! Follow the recipe below.