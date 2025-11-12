Edit Profile
    This Punjabi adrak lehsun sabzi will keep the first winter chills at bay

    Rustic flavours that will hold onto that perfect spot between autumn and winter, for just a while longer

    Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 12:24 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    This is basically a health shot you can slurp and chomp till there's no space in your stomach for a drop.

    This Punjabi adrak lehsun sabzi will keep the first winter chills at bay (Photos: Fun FOOD Frolic, Stew with Saba)
    For all practical purposes, winter is here. But currently, we're in the sweet spot where the autumn winds don't feel harsh and the winter sun doesn't feel bleak. And this Punjabi adrak lehsun ki sabzi is the perfect antidote for holding onto that feeling a little while longer as we get ready to layer up for the frosty weeks ahead. Made entirely of wholesome earthy ingredients like ginger, garlic, ghee, haldi and milk, this meal is light on the stomach and a party for the tastebuds besides acting as a natural immunity booster, warming the body from within and helping reduce inflammation and aches while easing your digestion and metabolism.

    You simply can't go wrong with this one! Follow the recipe below.

    Punjabi adrak lehsun ki sabzi

    Ingredients: Garlic cloves - 4 to 5, ginger - 1 to 2 inches, green chillies - 1 to 2, ghee - 1tbsp, haldi powder - 1/4tsp, red chilli powder - 1tsp, salt as per taste, water - 1/2 cup, milk - 1/2 cup, fresh coriander

    Method: In a mortar and pestle or using a chopper, combine garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Crush or chop them thoroughly until well blended. Heat ghee in a pan and add the prepared garlic-ginger mixture. Sauté until the raw aroma fades. Stir in turmeric, red chili powder, and salt. Mix everything evenly. Add water and milk, then let the mixture simmer gently on a low flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot with steaming rice.

    (recipe from Dining with Dhoot)

    The best part? You get to slurp the last bits right off the plate — the perfect end to easily one of the most comforting, tangy meals brave the first rush of winters.

