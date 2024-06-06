Desi-fied flavours and local fruits rule the roost this National Donut Day

From Homer Simpson’s incapability of sharing his favourite food to Iron Man (a character played by actor Robert Downey Jr) making it iconic as his resting spot, doughnuts have made their mark in pop culture. And while we may imagine a doughy, overtly sweet confection with sprinkles and chocolate icing, this fried pastry has undergone several transformations in the recent past. With the Milky Donut trending in 2023, crazy long lines of people forming to try the viral Crispy Milk Donut in Taipei, Taiwan, and popularity around the Japanese-American flower-shaped fusion mochi donut rising, it sure seems that they are here to stay. The Japanese-American Mochi donuts are creating a buzz online(Instagram)

In a bid to keep reinventing, ahead of National Donut Day tomorrow (June 7), chefs share some quirky yet scrumptious flavour combinations that just make sense.

A fried chicken burger made with donuts(Instagram)

Oh, savoury baby!

Chef Kirti Bhoutika, the winner of MasterChef season 5, recalled her experience on the cooking reality show and said, “Donuts are just another kind of bread and there are many savoury fillings that can be combined with it. I made a masala green pea filling and won the challenge. A sauteed mushroom with cream cheese with a drizzle of truffle oil would be delicious.” Instead of sprinkles or jimmies, chef Bhoutika suggest using nuts or fried garlic and using a bechamel for the glaze.

An Indian twist

The filling of the puranpoli made with sweetened channa dal could make a delicious filling for a Berliner (a German jam-filled doughnut with no hole in the centre) suggests Chef Nishant Choubey. Another desi dessert that can be made into a donut is the humble yet delicious gulab jamun. The sugar-soaked fried dough can be topped with a whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios.

Gulab jamun inspired donut(Instagram)

He goes on to add, “Besan halwa is such a traditional Indian dessert, so transform it into a mousse and pipe it. Doughnuts make an excellent carrier for Indian gravies like chicken Chettinad or a ragda duck masala.”

For the vegetarians, try desi dishes with fan-favourite flavour profiles, suggests Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, eg. Punjabi Chole, achari paneer or akuri Donuts for egg lovers can be a unique yet tasty option.

Butter chicken loaded donuts(Instagram)

She went on to add that Indian desserts would go perfectly with donuts if they aren’t too sweet and can infuse a desi touch to the otherwise Western dessert. “Dip doughnut hole into shrikhand and roll it in powdered sugar or glaze them with a kesar pista rabdi or thandai-infused icing. If you are whipping up these doughnuts for your evening chai-nashta session, make a glazed kahwa tea or masala chai doughnuts.”

Sweetened the deal

Crème Brûlée donut(Instagram)

Since summer fruits are still flooding the markets, Chef Bhoutika says, “Focus on local fruits and berries. Use fruits like cherries, jamun, phalsa, mangoes and litchis to make jams and replace the traditional strawberry jam-filled doughnuts.” You can also add natural fruit syrups and whipped cream to pipe into the doughnuts. Lemon and lime curds, along with citrus flavours scream summer as well.