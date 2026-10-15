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Fasting this Navratri? Give your vrat meals a healthy twist with these expert-recommended tips

This festive season, use these experts tips on how to retain nutrients, prevent sugar spikes and make traditional fasting staples healthier.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 08:35:15 IST
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Are deep-fried kuttu pooris and pakodas, greasy sabudana vadas and starch-heavy foods regulars on your Navratri menu? Healthier cooking methods and balanced portions can help reduce the risk of weight gain, acidity, sluggishness and sudden energy crashes.

Cook traditional fasting foods like kuttu and singhara flour in a healthy way (Gemini)
Cook traditional fasting foods like kuttu and singhara flour in a healthy way (Gemini)
By Radhika Bhirani

Kuttu (buckwheat flour), singhara (water chestnut flour), and samak (barnyard millet) add variety and nutrients to your plate, but how you prepare them matters just as much, experts say.

Heavy vrat meals can leave you sluggish

Breaking a prolonged fast with a large, carbohydrate-rich meal can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose and insulin, followed by heaviness, sleepiness or renewed hunger in some people. Fried foods also add calories and may worsen acidity, says dietician Nashra Gufran of Shalby International Hospital, Gurugram.

Cut excess oil without losing flavour

“One of the biggest mistakes people make during fasting is relying too heavily on fried foods,” says chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

“Instead of deep-frying sabudana vadas or kuttu pooris, try air-frying, baking or preparing them on a tawa with minimal ghee. Roasting makhana, steaming vegetables and using fresh curd-based accompaniments are other excellent options. Fasting should give your digestive system a lighter experience, not burden it with excess oil, sugar and starch,” he adds.

(Inputs by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi)

Retain more nutrients with these cooking tips

  • Steam or pressure-cook: These methods, along with shallow cooking and one-pot dishes, can help retain nutrients and make meals easier to digest
  • Limit deep-frying: Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can reduce certain heat-sensitive vitamins and antioxidants. Deep-fried food also absorbs more oil, raising its calorie density and making it easier to overeat
  • Avoid draining excess water: Doing this, especially after cooking samak rice, can cause water-soluble vitamins and minerals to leach away. Use just enough water to cook the grain, wherever practical

(Inputs by nutritionist Neha Ranglani)

Build a balanced Navratri vrat thali with these five elements

  • Complex carbohydrates: 1–2 thin kuttu, singhara or rajgira rotis, or a small bowl of samak rice or khichdi
  • Protein: Paneer or tofu cubes, thick curd or a handful of roasted peanuts
  • Vegetables: Cucumber, boiled bottle gourd or pumpkin, or lightly sautéed potatoes cooked in minimal oil
  • Healthy fats: 5–6 almonds or roasted makhana
  • Fruit (optional): Apple, papaya or pomegranate

Pair fasting staples with protein-rich accompaniments such as paneer, nuts and seeds, or tofu and suitable plant-based yoghurt, suggests Sokhi.

“Portion control is key. So, keep the plate colourful but not overloaded,” says Dr Amit Mittal, gastroenterologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

 
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