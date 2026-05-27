Festive mutton delicacies: A culinary journey through Eid ul-Adha traditions

This Eid ul-Adha, kitchens across India are serving slow-cooked mutton delicacies passed down through generations. From rogan josh to Calcutta biryani, here’s a look at the iconic mutton dishes that define Eid celebrations across the country.

A culinary journey through Eid traditions(Shutterstock)

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Bohri-style dabba gosht.

MumbaiSeal the flavour

Chef Poonam Tawde turns to Bohri-style dabba gosht this festive season. Cooked in a sealed pot with spices, herbs and potatoes, the slow-cooked delicacy is rooted in the Bohra tradition of sharing meals together. “It represents the spirit of togetherness and the age-old tradition of sharing festive meals with loved ones during Eid,” says Tawde.

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Kaleji masala

{{^usCountry}} HyderabadKaleji comes first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HyderabadKaleji comes first {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Home chef Nadia Akhtar keeps Eid rooted in tradition with kaleji masala — fresh mutton liver sautéed with spices, onions and herbs. “In many households, Kaleji is among the first delicacies prepared after the sacrifice,” says Akhtar, making it one of the most nostalgic Eid dishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home chef Nadia Akhtar keeps Eid rooted in tradition with kaleji masala — fresh mutton liver sautéed with spices, onions and herbs. “In many households, Kaleji is among the first delicacies prepared after the sacrifice,” says Akhtar, making it one of the most nostalgic Eid dishes. {{/usCountry}}

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Calcutta-style mutton biryani.

KolkataPotato stays, okay?

Chef Amrit Sen celebrates Eid with Calcutta-style mutton biryani — fragrant rice, tender mutton, subtle spices and the city’s iconic potato. “During Eid ul Adha, biryani becomes a symbol of celebration, hospitality, and communal dining, bringing people together over one comforting platter,” says Sen.

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Mutton Rogan Josh

DelhiA Kashmiri classic

Mudassir Qureshi, Chef de Cuisine at a five-star hotel, swears by Mutton Rogan Josh with Khameeri Roti this Eid. Slow-cooked with Kashmiri spices and browned onions, the rich curry paired with soft fermented bread captures the indulgent spirit of festive feasting. “It reflects the royal indulgence associated with Eid feasting and the joy of sharing hearty meals with family and guests,” says Qureshi.

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Roasted Mutton Raan,

LucknowRaan takes centre stage

Home chef Rukhsana Begum calls Eid ul Adha the perfect occasion to explore different cuts as “mutton is available in abundance, and almost all parts can be enjoyed in different preparations”. Her festive hero is the overnight-marinated Roasted Mutton Raan, roasted till beautifully succulent and served as the centrepiece of Eid gatherings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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