First-of-its-kind blindfolded dinner held in the Capital

'You eat with your eyes first’ is a saying that doesn’t hold true for everyone. For the visually impaired, senses of smell, touch and taste become a gateway to savouring flavours. The participants indulged in an elaborate five-course meal.

On World Disability Day (December 3), Delhi-based NGO Saksham organised a unique dinner at The Arthouse Cafe. Guests were served an elaborate five-course meal, all while blindfolded. “The idea was not just to spread awareness but to create an unforgettable sensory experience that challenges and delights,” shared co-founder Rummi Seth.

The dinner was filled with moments of laughter, as participants grappled with eating without their sight. Some guests covered themselves with tissues to avoid spills and stains, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere. Rachna Malik, one of the attendees, said, “It’s a different experience to step into the shoes of a blind person. I have never relished a meal like this before since I’m more engrossed in the visual appeal. However, this time I could enjoy the aroma and the flavours of each ingredient to the fullest.”

Founder, Dipendra Manocha, who is completely blind himself, moved between tables, engaging guests about their experiences. Garima, an influencer present at the event, remarked, “It was heartwarming to see how individuals with impairments made this event so enjoyable, despite the challenges they face daily.”

Proceeds from the dinner will support Saksham’s efforts to empower individuals with visual impairments, ensuring continued access to education and skills needed for independent living.