Food pop ups to check out in November

Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida This restaurant is hosting a Bengali food festival with the essence of West Bengal's culinary tradition. This offers an immersive dining experience where guests can savour authentic Bengali delicacies, prepared by talented chefs who bring the flavours and aromas of Bengal to life. Food pop-ups to check out this month

Guests can indulge in a lavish spread that includes traditional favourites like Dhokar Dalna, Koraishutir Chop, Machher Roast, and Amsattwa Khejurer chutney among many others.

Date: Until 16th November

Price for two: ₹4,000

CHA Hong Kong Eating House, Bengaluru

This restaurant has created a special kids' set menu for Children's Day on November 14 packed with fun and flavour. Kids can indulge in a variety of delicacies including Truffle Purple Yam, Chocolate Baby Bao Bun, Vegetable Crispy Wontons, and Passionfruit Mousse among others.

Date: 14th November

Price for two (kids): ₹1400

Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru

This restaurant is celebrating the culinary legacy of Antonio Carluccio who was awarded the AA Lifetime Achievement Award, with a menu featuring delicious Italian dishes. The dishes are inspired by Antonio Carluccio’s recipe book. Guests can indulge in Garlic Prawns on focaccia, rosemary-infused potatoes, and succulent lamb meatballs enveloped in a Napoli-style sauce, indulgent Italian pizzas, including the savoury Capricciosa and the vegetable-packed Ortolana. Desserts include Torta Caprese, espresso Panna Cotta, and Pizza Dolce.

Date: Until 25th November

Price for two: ₹2,000

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Delhi

The restaurant is launching its Harajuku Bake House which offers a unique selection of bakery items and desserts that embody Japan's renowned patisserie culture. From fluffy jiggly pancakes and decadent Japanese cotton cheesecakes to chewy mochi, delightful bento cakes, savoury garlic cheese bombs, and flavorful Korean pepperoni pizzas, each item exemplifies Japan’s attention to detail and dedication to perfection.

Date: Ongoing

Price for two: ₹600

Mokai, Mumbai

The cafe is offering a new menu for matcha lovers with creative fusions like blueberry popping boba, taro milk, Sicilian pistachio paste, and even Malaysian jaggery. The menu features drinks like The Matchā Misu, Taro Boba Matcha, Mango Matchā, Pistachio Matcha, Hot Madagascar Vanilla Beans Matcha, Dirty Matcha Latte, Blueberry Matcha, The Ice Cloud Matcha, and Malaysian Jaggery Matcha.

Date: 15th November onwards

Price for two: ₹800

Asagao - The Japanese Kitchen and Bar, Gurugram

This restaurant has brought an authentic Japanese culinary experience for the guests who can indulge in various Japanese dishes including Bento Boxes, Donburi, Katsu Curry, and Ramen, alongside a range of Sushi.

Date: Ongoing

Price for two: ₹1,200

Chor Bizarre, Delhi

Hosa, Goa is set to bring its culinary experience to the Capital Region with pop-ups celebrating South Indian flavours. Guests can explore the bold and intricate flavours of South Indian dishes.

Date: 16th and 17th November

Price for two: ₹1,500

Caffe Tonino, Gurugram

The cafe is celebrating the Tuscan festival which features the delicious flavours of Italy. Guests can enjoy different dishes of pasta, wines, and all the Dolce Vita vibes you like.

Date: Until 17th November

Price for two: ₹3,500

Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi (all outlets)

The cafe is celebrating PASTA LA VISTA PASTA FRESCA, a month-long pasta festival which features handmade, fresh pasta to food lovers, offering a range of authentic Italian dishes for the guests.

Guests can indulge in various pasta options, including fettuccine, spinach and goat cheese ravioli, linguine, cannelloni, and lasagna, each made fresh for the festival. The menu also features a wide selection of sauces, from the spicy kick of Arrabiata to the creamy richness of Carbonara.

Date: Until 15th November

Price for two: ₹1,500