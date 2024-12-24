For Christmas, indulge in festive flavours with these delicious desserts

MERRY BERRY CRUMBLE Dive into the sweet side of Christmas with these mouthwatering treats

Merry berry crumble

INGREDIENTS

For the filling

Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries) - 2 cups

Granulated sugar - 1/4 cup

Cornstarch - 2tbsp

Lemon juice - 1tbsp

Salt - 1/4tsp



For the crumble topping

All-purpose flour - 1.5 cup

Rolled oats - 1/2 cup

Brown sugar - 1/2 cup

Cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces - 1/2 cup

Cinnamon - 1tsp

Nutmeg - 1/4tsp



For the vanilla sauce

Heavy cream - 1 cup

Granulated sugar - 1/2 cup

Kosher salt - 1/2tsp

Pure vanilla extract - 1/2tsp

METHOD

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). In a large bowl, mix the berries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and salt. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, until the berries start to release their juice. In another bowl, whisk together flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add the cold butter and work it into the dry ingredients with your fingers or a pastry blenderuntil the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Transfer the berry filling to a 9x9-inch baking dish. Top with the crumble mixture, spreading it evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbly and tender. In a small saucepan, combine the heavy cream, granulated sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is hot but not boiling. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Serve the warm crumble with a drizzle of vanilla sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.



Inputs by Chef Sunil Singh, The Bluebop Cafe

GINGERBREAD CINNAMON ROLLS

Gingerbread cinnamon rolls

INGREDIENTS

For the dough

Warm milk (105°F - 115°F) - 1 cup

Active dry yeast - 2tsp

Unsalted butter, melted - 3tbsp

White granulated sugar - 1/4 cup

Large eggs - 2 nos

Ground ginger - 2tsp

Ground cinnamon - 1tsp

Ground nutmeg - 1/2tsp

Salt - 1/4tsp

All-purpose flour - 3 cups

For the filling

Unsalted butter, softened - 1/2 cup

Brown sugar - 1/2 cup

Ground cinnamon - 2tbsp

Ground ginger - 1tbsp



For the glaze

Powdered sugar - 1 cup

Milk - 2tbsp

Vanilla extract - 1tsp



METHOD

In a small bowl, whisk the warm milk and yeast together. Let it sit for 5-7 minutes, until frothy. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sugar, eggs, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add the flour to the wet ingredients and mix until a shaggy dough forms. Add the yeast mixture to the dough and mix until a sticky ball forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface for 10-12 minutes, until smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours, until doubled in size. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the risen dough to a 1/4-inch thickness. Spread the softened butter evenly over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Mix the brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the butter. Roll the dough into a tight log, starting from the long side. Cut the log into 12-15 equal pieces. Place the rolls on the prepared baking sheet, leaving about 1 inch of space between each roll. Bake the rolls for 18-20 minutes, until golden brown. While the rolls are baking, prepare the glaze. Whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla extract until smooth. Remove the rolls from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes. Drizzle the glaze over the warm rolls.



Inputs by Chef Sunil Singh, The Bluebop Cafe

SPICED POACHED PEARS WITH GREEK YOGHURT AND TOASTED ALMONDS

Spiced poached pears with Greek Yoghurt



INGREDIENTS

Pears (ripe but firm, peeled and cored)- 4 nos.

Water - 3 cups

Fresh orange juice - 1 cup

Pure maple syrup or honey - ¼ cup

Cinnamon stick - 1

Whole cloves - 3-4

Star anise - 1

Vanilla bean, split lengthwise - 1 or vanilla extract - 1tsp

Greek yoghurt, for serving

Toasted almonds or pistachios, chopped (for garnish) - ¼ cup

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

METHOD

In a medium saucepan, combine water, orange juice, maple syrup or honey, cinnamon stick, cloves, star anise and the split vanilla bean (or vanilla extract).

2. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes to allow the flavours to blend.

3. Place the peeled and cored pears into the simmering liquid, ensuring they are fully submerged (you may need to turn them occasionally if they aren’t fully covered).

4. Poach the pears for 20-25 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. The cooking time may vary depending on the ripeness of the pears.

5. Once done, remove the pears from the poaching liquid and let them cool slightly.

6. Simmer the poaching liquid for 10-15 minutes, until it reduces and thickens into a syrup. Place each poached pear on a serving plate.

7. Drizzle with a bit of the reduced syrup. Serve with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and sprinkle with toasted almonds or pistachios for crunch. Garnish with a fresh mint leaf for color, if desired.

Inputs by Chef Beena Noronha, Corporate chef, Gigi and Lyla



CHOCOLATE LAVA KULFI

Chocolate lava kulfi

INGREDIENTS

Chocolate, bittersweet - 270g

Butter, unsalted - 270g

Caster sugar - 260g

Eggs - 10 nos.

Flour - 145g sieve the flour before use

METHOD

One hour prior to use, ensure eggs are at room temperature. Crack and beat the eggs and yolks with an eggbeater at medium speed until frothy consistency. They should appear double in volume. With the eggbeater running, slowly add sugar. Melt the chocolate in the microwave. Mix the melted chocolate and butter in a bowl until mixed properly and smooth. Pour the melted chocolate into this egg mixture. Fold with a spatula until well combined. Add the flour and gently fold until no clumps of dry flour are visible. Grease or butter six 6-ounce ramekins. Then, lightly dust with cocoa powder or flour. Pour chocolate lava batter into ramekins and bake for 10-11 minutes. Serve it hot with malai kulfi popsicle.

Inputs by Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef, Hitchki and Bayroute

PULL ME CHEESECAKE

Pull me cheesecake

INGREDIENTS

For the eggless basque cheesecake

Cream cheese, softened- 600g

Granulated sugar- 200g

Vanilla essence - 1tsp

Heavy cream - 300ml

All-purpose flour - 25g

Cornstarch - 1tbsp

Baking powder - 1/2tsp

Milk - 1/4cup

A pinch of salt

For the caramel sauce

Granulated sugar - 150g

Unsalted butter - 2tbsp

Heavy cream - 200ml

A pinch of salt

For the raspberry compote

Raspberries, fresh or frozen - 200g

Granulated sugar - 50g

Lemon juice - 1tbsp

For garnish

Vanilla ice cream - 1scoop

Pistachios, chipped - 2 tbsp

Plastic sheet cut to fit the cheesecake

METHOD

To make the basque cheesecake

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Line an eight or nine-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, ensuring it extends above the edges. Beat the cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Add milk and vanilla essence, mixing well. Mix the flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt in another basin. Until the mixture is smooth, gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Slowly whisk in the heavy cream until the batter is creamy and well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is dark golden brown and the center jiggles slightly. Let the cheesecake cool completely at room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

To prepare the caramel sauce

Heat sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until it melts and turns golden brown. Gradually pour in the heavy cream while stirring continuously (be cautious of bubbling). Stir in butter and a pinch of salt until smooth. Set aside to cool.

To prepare the raspberry compote

In a saucepan, mix lemon juice, sugar and raspberries together. Cook over medium heat, mashing the berries until the mixture thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Let it cool to room temperature. To assemble the pull me cheesecake, trim the cheesecake into a neat round shape, if needed. Wrap the plastic sheet snugly around the sides. Pour the warm caramel sauce and raspberry compote on top of the cheesecake. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkle pistachios for garnish. To serve, gently pull the plastic sheet upwards. Watch as the caramel and compote cascade down the sides for a show-stopping dessert presentation.

Inputs by Ajay Thakur, Corporate Chef, Hitchki and Bayroute

FRENCH HOT COCOA (HOT CHOCOLATE)

French hot cocoa

INGREDIENTS

Milk - 1 cup

Cocoa powder - 1tbsp

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Cinnamon - 1 pinch (as per choice)

For garnish

Marshmallow

Chocolate chunks

Whipped cream

METHOD

Combine milk, cocoa powder, sugar and whisk in a sauce pan until well dissolved. Allow it to boil for 2 mins.

3. Once boiled, remove and pour it into a mug.



Inputs by Chef Warren John Dcosta, Deltin Royale Goa