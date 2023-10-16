For the sattvik and satiating navratri meal

Markets have got a festive makeover, temples have been lit up as devotees across India welcome Goddess Durga. During the festival, people offer prayers and observe a fast to detoxify their mind, body and soul. Just in time for festivities, eateries and home chefs have come up with Navratri-special menus using ingredients that are vrat-friendly, without compromising on the taste.

Deliciousness at your doorstep

Walnut Peda is an interesting spin to the sweet

With the rising demand for sattvik food, home chefs and restaurants are preparing fresh fasting food and getting them delivered, too. “Made using sendha namak (rock salt), our thali consists of aloo paneer cutlets, jeera aloo, paneer tamatri, pineapple raita and kesari coconut laddoo. Our puri in our thali is made with singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) known for its health advantages, setting it apart from the commonly used kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour). All these dishes can also be ordered separately,” says Veer Anukul Chandhok from Dana Choga, which is delivering across Delhi-NCR.

At Lunchbox, offerings include a vrat snack combo (aloo chaap, sabudana vada), sabudana khichdi curd meal with aloo pattice, makhmali paneer vrat thali — a delectable combination of sabudana khichdi with creamy makhmali paneer curry. “Sabudana vada with imli chutney and curd is another delectable option. One can also indulge in sitaphal kheer made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream,” says Aruj Garg from the outlet. Their limited-edition Navratri menu will be available across 70+ cities including Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. They will also cater to Indian Railway passengers.

The gourmet spin

Giving the quintessential menu a modern spin, chefs are expanding their consumer base. While The Lalit New Delhi has an elaborative sattvik menu with kesari malai lassi, shakarkandi chaat and tandoori phalon ka prasad, Roseate Hotels & Resorts is offering walnut and curry leaf buttermilk, avocado and sweet potato bhel, paneer khajoor roulade and apple makhane ka halwa. Dhaba at The Claridges has an array of flavourful preparations such as kesar ki thandai, mewa mawe ki seekh (kebab made with khoya and dry fruits), dahi wale kuttu ke gulgule (sweet fritters with yoghurt). The main course includes sookhi chatpati arbi, khas khas aloo taridaar (potato and poppy seed tempered with cumin and fresh coriander), gur ka rasgulla and more. “The growing trend of Navratri gourmet food is a fascinating development in the culinary world. To be part of this evolving landscape, we have kacche kele aur khajur ke kebab, singhare ke pakore, chironji ki kheer and much more,” says chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhary from Courtyard by Marriott Aravali. Le Meridien, Gurgaon has delightful kuttu ki papdi chaat, beetroot sabudana ki tikki and doodh dulari, a melt-in-mouth dessert.

A health-first approach

Restaurants are focussing on low-calorie and healthy creations. “Our Navratri special menu features khatta meetha kaddu that not only tantalises the taste buds but also offers health benefits. Additionally, we’ve included fresh fruits and anaar ka raita, wholesome sabudana banana kheer, a gluten-free delight that combines banana and sago in a creamy mixture of milk and sugar,” says Sukesh Kanchan, executive chef at Sana-Di-Ge.

Khoya Mithai, on the other hand, has launched a range of sugarfree mithai for Navratri. Their sugarfree pink coconut laddoo and barfi are carefully crafted using certified sugar substitutes derived from stevia.

