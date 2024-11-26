Get creative with Amla this winter with a delicious twist

Winter calls for comfort foods that not only warm our hearts but also boost our immunity. Among the season’s treasures is Indian gooseberry or amla — a tangy, nutrient-packed ingredient loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and an impressive dose of vitamin C. Amla or Indian Gooseberry(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Amla has been a staple in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries known as a Rasayana or rejuvenator. It is believed that amla enhances longevity and vitality in the long term.

The Amla advantage

Chef Nishant Chaubey highlights the benefits of consuming amla early in the morning on an empty stomach. “Pair it with fresh turmeric and black pepper to amplify its advantages. It’s particularly effective in boosting immunity during winter when pollution and smog are at their peak,” he explains.

From traditional delights like amla murabba and amla chutney to innovative creations like amla chai and smoothies, this fruit’s versatility knows no bounds.

The fruit’s tart flavour pairs beautifully with ingredients like honey, ginger, chilli, mango, coconut milk and even mint, making it adaptable to a variety of dishes and drinks.

Sip, savour and stay warm: Amla chai and smoothies

For an unconventional twist, chef Reetu Uday Kugaji recommends amla chai. Her recipe: grate amla and boil it in water. Add chopped organic jaggery or jaggery powder and steep a mint green tea bag in the mixture. Cover the mug briefly to trap the flavours and sip your way to warmth and wellness.

For smoothie enthusiasts, chef Vedant Newatia suggests a gooseberry ginger immunity smoothie. Blend orange juice, honey, turmeric and ginger with amla until smooth. Top it off with chia or flaxseeds for an extra health kick. “It’s perfect for winter mornings,” he says.

Beyond basics: Amla in modern drinks

If you’re feeling adventurous, experts say experiment with amla kanji, kombucha, avocado milkshakes or even dal soup spiked with the tangy fruit.