Gogreen: it’s time to shed the weight

Lightweight, luxurious and eco-friendly planters are fast replacing earthen and ceramic ones. They can be easily moved around the house, either during your cleaning spree or in the process of a home revamp. Here are some brands offering weightless planters that can help add a quirky touch to decor:

Luxe and long-lasting

There are not much options available when it comes to high-end planters and Bonasila fills that gap.

When investing in a decor piece, one of the first things we look for is durability, among other factors. Bonasila Planters promises durability of five to six years. Founded in Ahmedabad in 2016 by Kapil V, Brinda Mehta and Shilpan Vaishnani, the brand offers planters in unique textures, matte, gloss and marble finish. The planters are made of FRP (Fibre Reinforced Plastic), a sturdy yet lightweight product, and are priced from ₹1,500 to ₹35,000.

“There are not much options available when it comes to high-end planters and Bonasila fills that gap. People don’t need to compromise in terms of quality and style. In terms of delivery, we cover 97% areas across India,” says Mehta who belongs to a design background. Be it commercial spaces or homes, the planters blend in yet stand out. “We have reached eight countries in the world with 45 designs, including more than 310 sizes with 24 matte and gloss colours, 24 rustic textures, 4 bumpy textures and 6 marble finish planters,” adds Mehta.

When style meets functionality

Catering to diverse preferences and requirements, Stone Art’s collection of planters has an extensive selection of shapes, sizes and colours that cost anywhere between ₹3,500 to ₹28,000. “Our lightweight collection boasts a fusion of functionality and style. With their frost-resistant, handmade construction, UV-resistant properties and lightweight composition, they can be used indoors or outdoors. The planters are made of fibreglass and stone powder, which is lightweight, imparts strength and resistance to adverse weather conditions. The planters are low maintenance, making them suitable for regions such as India,” says Brijesh Bansal, founder of the company.

A sustainable addition

With more than 1,000 products in different segments, all weightless, Harshdeep has eco-friendly, easy-to-move, stone and cement finish planters. “We use 60% of used plastic and 40% agricultural waste to make indoor planters. We derive rice, bamboo and coffee waste from various parts of India and blend it with plastic to make colourful planters,” says Kushal Haria, product development manager. In the outdoor segment, the FRP planters are handmade and it takes four to five days to finish one product. Another category of outdoor planters is GRC (Glass fibre-reinforced concrete), which has a rustic cement look. The planters start at ₹100 and go up to ₹8,000.

