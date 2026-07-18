How vegan food went from niche to India's newest comfort cuisine

Not too long ago, going vegan in India often meant settling for limited menus, bland substitutes and a lot of explaining yourself at restaurants. While vegetarian food has always been widely available, plant-based alternatives were harder to find. Today, the story looks very different.

What vegan cafés are serving up

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According to Grand View Research's 2026 data, India's vegan food market is now worth over $1.1 billion (around ₹9,300 crore). Growing awareness around lactose intolerance, sustainability and healthier eating habits is driving more people towards plant-based options. But perhaps the biggest change is this: vegan food is no longer being marketed as a compromise.

From gourmet cafés to premium bakeries, a new generation of chefs and entrepreneurs is proving that plant-based food can be just as indulgent, creative and satisfying as anything else on the menu.

Wellness without the restrictions

The shift is also being embraced by celebrities and wellness enthusiasts. Celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel says she has seen growing interest in plant-based eating among her clients.

"People are moving away from restrictive diets and focusing on long-term health and sustainability. My clients aren't just concerned about how they look anymore; they want more energy, better digestion and overall well-being. A well-planned plant-based diet can support all of that while still being enjoyable and satisfying," she says.

What vegan cafés are serving up

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{{^usCountry}} As consumers become more adventurous, vegan cafés are stepping up their game. At Earth Cafe India, co-founder Vik Khatwani says the idea was simple: create vegan food people genuinely crave. "There was a gap in the market for vegan food that was actually good. We saw a growing demand for food that was not only healthy, but genuinely delicious, which is why we started Earth Cafe," he says. The menu reflects that approach, featuring dishes such as quinoa upma, amaranth porridge, a garbanzo bean omelette and a hearty black bean, mushroom and walnut burger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As consumers become more adventurous, vegan cafés are stepping up their game. At Earth Cafe India, co-founder Vik Khatwani says the idea was simple: create vegan food people genuinely crave. "There was a gap in the market for vegan food that was actually good. We saw a growing demand for food that was not only healthy, but genuinely delicious, which is why we started Earth Cafe," he says. The menu reflects that approach, featuring dishes such as quinoa upma, amaranth porridge, a garbanzo bean omelette and a hearty black bean, mushroom and walnut burger. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Greenr Café has built a loyal following by bringing global flavours to the Indian vegan scene. Its menu spans everything from Bali Tofu Satay, a sweet-and-savoury skewer of fruits and vegetables, to a Korean Gochujang Wrap filled with jackfruit and scallion mayo. Comfort-food favourites from Tuscany like the spaghetti and mushroom balls further prove that plant-based dining today is about exploration.

Dessert is having a vegan makeover too

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The biggest surprise may be dessert. Instead of simply recreating traditional pastries without dairy, many bakeries are creating vegan desserts that stand on their own. At The Imperial, New Delhi, the Vegan Chocolate Cake has become a favourite among guests looking for an indulgent option without compromising on flavour.

The demand is only growing. At Miam Patisserie, a vegan entremet developed after months of testing combines dark chocolate and coconut milk mousse, mixed berry compote and a soft vegan chocolate sponge. Agar agar replaces gelatine, while dairy-free dark chocolate delivers richness and depth. “We wanted a menu that caters to everyone, and that worked because this is a best seller! The sponge is so moist that most people can’t believe it's vegan,” says chef Bani.

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What was once considered a niche lifestyle choice is now becoming a mainstream food movement, one that's changing how India eats, one plant-based meal at a time.