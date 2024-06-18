International Sushi Day 2024: Curd rice sushi to tandoori rolls, spicy fusion recipes to cater to your Indian palette

Traditionally, sushi treads the flavour profiles of being salty, sour and a tad bit sweet. However, much like any regional recipe which has carved a place for itself in the world of global gastronomy, sushi too has been repeatedly reinterpreted to suit the diverse palettes of those wanting to savour it. Take a look at these one-of-a-kind fusion sushi recipes, curated by incorporating the punchy kick of Indian flavours. International Sushi Day 2024

South Indian curd rice sushi

This quirky South Indian curd rice sushi recipe retains 2 traditional sushi components — rice and nori, but switches out the rest with lip smacking Indian kitchen staples to create some mouth-watering bites. Take a look at this gastronomic brainchild from The Mindful Veggie.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ingredients: Sushi rice - 1 cup, Water - 1 1/2 cups, Salt - 1/2 tsp, Yoghurt - 1/4 cup, Mango pickle, Nori sheet - 2, For tadka —Mustard seeds - 1 tsp, Ginger 1/2 inch, Hing - a pinch; you will also need a sushi rolling mat

This sushi recipe is inspired from the South Indian staple curd rice combo(Freepik )

Method: Wash the sushi rice a few times and pressure cook on medium high heat for three whistles before laying it flat for quick cooling. Once cool, salt the rice. Prepare the tadka and add. Now add the yoghurt and ensure that the mixture feels sticky as opposed to runny as this will aid in rolling your sushi. Place the nori sheets on the sushi rolling mat, add the rice then layer with the mango pickle. Once rolled, cut into bite sized pieces.

Tandoori sushi roll

Crunch, cream and some kick wrapped in a smoky after taste is what best describes this next recipe. Not many could have thought to add a tandoori touch to the delicate flavours of sushi. This is where this Ty Ali recipe comes in.

Ingredients: Seasoned sushi rice, Toasted seaweed, Tandoori shrimp (can be switched with chicken) — Shrimp - 15, Tandoori masala - 1 tbsp, Lemon juice - 1 tsp, Oil - 1 tbsp; Cream cheese raita — Softened cream cheese - 50 gms, Mint leaves - 1 tsp, Jeera powder - a pinch, Coriander powder - a pinch, Garlic paste - 1/8 tsp, Salt to taste; Tamarind chutney — Tamarind paste - 1 tbsp, Water - 4 tbsp, Red chilli powder - a pinch, Jeera powder - a pinch, Coriander powder - a pinch, Ginger powder - a pinch, Sugar - 1/4 tsp; Fried onions; you will also need a sushi rolling mat

Tandoori sushi roll (Ty Ali)

Method: Marinate the shrimp before pan frying, set aside. Mix all the ingredients for the tamarind chutney and cream cheese raita separately, set aside. Begin by placing a nori sheet on the rolling mat. Add the rice and all the separate components. Make a tight roll and cut into bite sized pieces.

Spicy Indian sushi

This concoction of flavours from blog Mama's Secret Recipes, combines coconut, shrimp and some delectable chutney masala to create yet another out-of-the-box take on sushi.

Ingredients: Boiled sushi rice - 2 cups, Seaweed - 1 pack, Tiger prawns - 20, Kashmiri red chilli powder - 1 tsp, Haldi powder - 1/2 tsp, Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp, Shredded coconut - 1 cup, Cashew nuts - 1/2 cup, Chutney masala - 2 tsp, Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp, Salt to taste; you will also need a sushi rolling mat

Indian spices actually tie in rather well when it comes to fusion sushi recipes

Method: Peel, wash and devein the prawns before tossing them in the red chilli powder, haldi and ginger-garlic paste. Fry in the vegetable oil and set aside. Grind the cashews roughly and toast along with the shredded coconut. Layer the seaweed and sticky rice on the sushi mat, followed by the prawns and other prepared condiments. Chop into bite sized pieces and serve with wasabi and soy sauce.

Mock wasabi

With sushi being voraciously reinterpreted the globe over, why should it's staple accompaniment, wasabi, be left out? Chef Vivek Singh has a straightforward recipe that is honestly way too simple to not try. The best thing about this kitchen experiment is that the quantity of the ingredients completely depends upon your taste preferences.

To a blender, simply add some green peas, chopped chillies, peeled garlic cloves, julienned ginger, 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar and 1/2 a teaspoon of salt. Add a splash of mustard oil for some kick and blend together.

Wasabi-sesame crusted paneer

Still not a fan of sushi? Or worse, feeling apprehensive about trying out something new? Not to fret. It is a well-known fact that sushi is an acquired taste. So if you're not too sure about diving right in, give this Sanjeev Kapoor recipe a shot which heroes wasabi. Though not sushi per se, it can serve as your first step to acquaint yourself with the exquisite world of Japanese flavours.

Ingredients: Wasabi sauce - 2 tsps, Sesame seeds - 1/4 cup, Paneer - 200 gms, Maida - 2 tbsps, Pepper - 1/2 tsp, Ginger paste - 1 tsp, Lemon juice - 1 tbsp, Sugar - 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Oil for frying

Method: Save for the sesame seeds, paneer and oil, mix together all ingredients to make the marinade. Chop the paneer into bite-sized pieces, slather in the marinade. Lay out the sesame seeds on a plate and coat the paneer. Fry in oil and serve hot.

Will you be trying out any of these recipes for International Sushi Day?