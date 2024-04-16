Jazz up your food counter with this floral spring cheese platter at the next house party

Hosting a house party this season and want to serve your guests with a quirky cheese platter? Take inspo from Nola (@workeatplaylove) and bring a taste of spring to the table with a flower cheeseboard. Using easily available ingredients like soft cream cheese, strawberries, cucumbers, basil leaves, strawberry jam, bocconcini cheese balls, it can be made at the last minute as well. Easy to recreate and clean up, it will also turn into a conversation starter at the party. A floral spring cheese platter(Photo: Instagram)

Step 1

Use soft cream cheese to make flower petals(Photo: Instagram)

Take soft cream cheese in a tablespoon. Spread it out to make six flower petals, making a white flower on the board using the back of the spoon.

Step 2

Use strawberry jam to make pistils(Photo: Instagram)

Continue to do so and make four white flowers. Use strawberry jam to make pistils at the centre in a small circle.

Step 3

Use a strawberry to make a red flower (Photo: Instagram)

Take a strawberry and cut it into four petal shapes. Make a red flower using it on the board. Now, use red grape to add a pistil in the centre. Make another small white flower by slicing bocconcini cheese balls and add a strawberry jam pistil in the centre.

Step 4

Thin cucumber slices and basil leaves to finish

Lastly, cut cucumber into crisp slices and use fragrant basil leaves to make stems and leaves respectively. Add nuts, grapes, cheese and crackers to complete the board. Voila, you have a spring-ready cheese platter!