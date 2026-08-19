Kylie Jenner’s bedazzled birthday cake is your cue to sparkle up your food

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has entered her bedazzling era. For her 29th birthday, she brought together hot pinks, feathers, tiaras, cat motifs and, of course, plenty of sparkle. Ahead of her birthday, she gave a glimpse into her bedazzling era by with Kylie Cosmetics’ Mood Stones fragrance trio also getting the bedazzled treatment.

Bedazzling is one of the hottest DIY trends this season. (Instagram)

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At the birthday celebrations, her spread featured multiple statement cakes, including a pink cat-themed creation and a silver sculptural cake. But what really caught the eye was a white-frosted cake covered in colourful, jewel-like gemstones, turning an otherwise classic dessert into something that looked straight out of a jewellery box. It was whimsy-maxxing at its peak.

Bedazzling is one of the hottest trends this season. Rhinestones, pearls, charms, bows and crystals have already migrated from phone cases and fashion accessories to beauty bottles and makeup bags. Now, food is getting the same maximalist treatment. Following Jenner’s cake, multiple cake brands and home bakers gave the bedazzled cake their spin online.

How to give your food a jewellery-box finish

Start with edible sparkle: Use edible pearls, sugar gems, and crystal-style sprinkles to decorate cakes, cupcakes, cookies and brownies. Cluster them together rather than scattering them randomly for a more jewel-encrusted finish. You can also use jelly, cut into different shapes, to create colourful edible gems and play around with flavours.

Give your cake a jewellery moment: Swap the usual piped border for a necklace-like row of edible pearls or gems around the cake. For a more statement-making finish, arrange them in a pendant-inspired pattern at the centre.

Bedazzle the little things: Don’t stop at the main cake. Give cupcakes, cake pops, strawberries, doughnuts and chocolate-covered treats their own sparkle with tiny edible pearls, sugar crystals or jewel-toned sprinkles.

Make your drinks sparkle: Take a cue from Kylie and extend the bedazzling to your glassware. A sugared rim, edible shimmer dust or jewel-toned sugar crystals can make even a simple mocktail feel party-ready.

Play with colour: Think beyond the traditional clear diamond look. Pink, lilac, silver, iridescent white and candy shades can all mimic gemstones. Mix different colours and finishes to make the food look more like a jewellery box than a dessert table.

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