This traditional Moroccan Harira soup recipe will keep you warm and spiced through the monsoon

Monsoon cravings hit different — but then so does the lethargy that comes with it. This traditional Harira soup, all the way from Morocco, is not only super simple to whip up, but also packed with protein, fibre, nutrition and not to mention, a ton of flavour. This Moroccan Harira soup is the perfect fit for your monsoon cravings(Photos: Lahbco, Unicorns in the Kitchen)

Harira soup

Ingredients: For the tomato slurry — diced tomatoes - 1.75 cups, diced large white onion - 1/2; For the soup — ghee or olive oil - 2tbsps, the tomato slurry, boiled chickpeas - 1.75 cups, chopped cilantro - 2tbsps, chopped parsley - 2tbsps, water - 2 cups, sea salt - 1/2tbsp, pepper - 1tsp, cinnamon - 1/2tsp, ground ginger - 1tsp, turmeric powder - 1/4tsp, saffron - 1/2tsp, dry red lentils - 1 cup, tomato paste - 2tbsps (mixed with 2.5 cups water), flour slurry - (1/2 cup flour mixed with 1 cup water)

Method: In a food processor, puree the canned diced tomatoes and white onion until smooth and sans any chunks. Set this mixture aside. In a pot, warm the ghee or olive oil over medium heat. Add the spices and lightly toast them for about 30 seconds. Next go in the tomato-onion puree, followed by the chickpeas, dry lentils, chopped cilantro, parsley, and 2 cups of water. Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until the lentils are fully cooked. Mix in the tomato paste and saffron, and continue simmering for another 5 minutes. Add the flour slurry to thicken the soup. If it becomes too thick, gradually stir in water, 1/4 cup at a time, to reach your desired consistency. Serve hot with a dollop of spicy harissa, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkle of cracked black pepper.

(recipe from Lahbco)

This goes great with some steamed white rice, boiled pasta or even broken vermicelli. In fact adding them in makes for a sumptuous, spice-laden, nutritious one bowl meal. Keeping the traditional recipe intact, you can also add some ground meat of your choice to up the protein in your bowl of Harira. Happy cooking!