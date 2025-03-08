On Women's Day, female chefs talk about thriving in a male-dominated profession

Chef Aditi Chatterjee Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Mumbai Challenges as a woman chef in a male-dominated industry The culinary industry has traditionally been male dominated. The long, unpredictable shifts and physically demanding nature of the job can be a challenge, especially for women balancing family responsibilities. However, with more women entering leadership roles, the industry is slowly becoming more inclusive. Chef Aditi Chatterjee, Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji and Chef Deepti Jhadav

On facing prejudice/stereotypes

It’s ironic how so many chefs credit their mothers as their first inspiration in the kitchen, yet the idea of women working professionally in the same space can still face resistance.

Inspo for being a chef

The comfort of a good meal, the conversations sparked around food, and the cultural stories passed down through recipes – it’s magical how food connects people in such a profound way. That inspired me.

Were you ever judged for becoming a chef?

I am fortunate to have supportive parents, who always believed in my dreams. Their unwavering belief gave me the confidence to pursue this career.

Favourite ingredient in the kitchen

I'm an absolute Indian at heart and love my desi khana. Choosing just one ingredient is tough, but cumin and coriander hold a special place in my heart. The freshness of coriander and the earthiness of roasted cumin can completely transform a dish.

Chef Deepti Jhadav

(Avartana, ITC Maratha, Mumbai)

Challenges as a woman chef in a male-dominated industry

The culinary world is dominated by men, but a lot of women chefs are slowly making a mark in the industry. A major challenge that one faces as a woman chef is underrepresentation, high-stress environment, difficult leadership styles, family responsibilities, proving competence, etc. However, they can be overcome by being resilient.

On facing prejudice/stereotypes

I have been fortunate to work in an inclusive and supportive environment. Thankfully, my workplace has always been about equality, where opportunities are based on skill, not gender.

Inspo for being a chef

Falling in love with cooking and learning about how foods travelled across families and cultural traditions inspired me to take it up professionally.

Were you ever judged for becoming a chef?

I come from a family of Army officers and engineers, where everyone is admired for their professional choices and are supportive. I’m glad so many male chefs pushed me to go higher in my career.

Favourite ingredient in the kitchen

Salt. It can change everything for a chef. A pinch less, the food feels bland; the exact pinch and the food becomes tasty and a pinch extra makes the food inedible.

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

Challenges as a woman chef in a male-dominated industry

Though I agree that the percentage of women chefs continues to be less compared to men, it has nothing to do with gender. Gone are the days when women were considered delicate and fragile. I believe that if you are skilled, no one can pull you down.

Inspo for being a chef

I grew up seeing my mother cook the most delectable food for the family. That gave the first kick. She was my biggest inspiration.

Were you ever judged for becoming a chef?

Forget about professional choice, back in the day, studying hotel management was a sin for girls. You’d often hear people say: ‘Hotel mein kaam karegi, log kya bolenge!’ All my relatives discouraged me when I wanted to study hotel management. Only my parents stood by me.

Favourite ingredient in the kitchen

My favourite is Punjabi masalewala gur. It can be added to tea or kulfi or can be used as paratha filling Also, I love curry leaves.