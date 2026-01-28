Rani Mukerji's love for chaat is a great excuse to revisit the best of Delhi-NCR
If there's one thing Rani Mukerji can't keep her hands off when she's in the capital, like most of us, it's definitely chaat!
Rani Mukerji is flitting in and out of cities as the third installment of her blockbuster franchise, Mardaani 3, gears up for a country-wide release. But even between hectic promotions, motherhood demands and a big franchise film on the precipice of its release, Rani knows exactly what to prioritise when she gets some time to herself in the capital. And during her appearance on HT City's Stars In the City with Sonal Kalra, she spilled exactly what it is. Well chaat, of course.
So here's rounding up the best of the best, across Delhi, in no specific order, for all the chaat-heads out there.
#1 Hira Lal Chaat Corner
Where: 3636, Chawri Bazar, Gali Lohawali, Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi
#2 Ashok Chaat Corner
Where: Shop 3488, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Near Chawri Bazar, New Delhi
#3 Padam Chaat Corner
Where: Gali Barf Wali, Near Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#4 Bishan Swaroop Chaat Bhandar
Where: 1421, Near Ashish Medicos, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#5 Natraj Dahi Bhalla
Where: 1396, Main Road, Near Central Bank, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#6 Bittoo Tikki Wala
Where: Multiple outlets
#7 Prince Chaat Corner
Where: M 29/5, 1st Floor, M Block, Part 1, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi
#8 Atul Chaat Corner
Where: H-44, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
#9 Ram Chat Bhandar
Where: 6321, Block 10 A, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
#10 Vaishno Chaat Bhandar
Where: Shop 66-67/E, Near Chota Gali Chakkar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
#11 Shree Balaji Chaat Bhandar
Where: 1462, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#12 Haldiram's
Where: 1454/2, Near Sheeshganj Gurudwara, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#13 Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala
Where: 1104, Maliwara, Jogiwari, Gali Paranthe Wali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#14 Lal Babu Chaat Bhandar
Where: 77, Chandni Chowk, Near McDonald's, New Delhi
#15 Jugal Kishori Ramji Lal Chaat Wale
Where: Duznna House, Chawri Bazar Road, Manohar Market, Chawri Bazaar, New Delhi
#16 Babu Ram Devi Dayal Parathe Wale
Where: 9074, Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
#17 Kashi Ram Chaat Bhandaar
Where: Bengali Market
#18 Gopal's 56
Where: 1691/2, Govind Puri Extension, Kalkaji, New Delhi
#19 Sita Ram Diwan Chand
Where: Auto Shopping Complex, Zamrudpur - Greater Kailash 1 (Near Nehru Place)
#20 Evergreen Sweet House
Where: S 29 & 30, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi
Which of these iconic stalls is your go-to spot?
