Rani Mukerji is flitting in and out of cities as the third installment of her blockbuster franchise, Mardaani 3, gears up for a country-wide release. But even between hectic promotions, motherhood demands and a big franchise film on the precipice of its release, Rani knows exactly what to prioritise when she gets some time to herself in the capital. And during her appearance on HT City's Stars In the City with Sonal Kalra, she spilled exactly what it is. Well chaat, of course.

Rani Mukerji's love for chaat is a great excuse to revisit the best of Delhi-NCR (Photos: Anurag Mehra, Conde Nast)