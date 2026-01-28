Edit Profile
    Rani Mukerji's love for chaat is a great excuse to revisit the best of Delhi-NCR

    If there's one thing Rani Mukerji can't keep her hands off when she's in the capital, like most of us, it's definitely chaat!

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 6:28 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Rani Mukerji is flitting in and out of cities as the third installment of her blockbuster franchise, Mardaani 3, gears up for a country-wide release. But even between hectic promotions, motherhood demands and a big franchise film on the precipice of its release, Rani knows exactly what to prioritise when she gets some time to herself in the capital. And during her appearance on HT City's Stars In the City with Sonal Kalra, she spilled exactly what it is. Well chaat, of course.

    Rani Mukerji's love for chaat is a great excuse to revisit the best of Delhi-NCR (Photos: Anurag Mehra, Conde Nast)
    Rani Mukerji's love for chaat is a great excuse to revisit the best of Delhi-NCR (Photos: Anurag Mehra, Conde Nast)
    Rani Mukerji appears on HT City's Stars in the City with Sonal Kalra (Photo: Anurag Mehra)
    Rani Mukerji appears on HT City's Stars in the City with Sonal Kalra (Photo: Anurag Mehra)

    So here's rounding up the best of the best, across Delhi, in no specific order, for all the chaat-heads out there.

    #1 Hira Lal Chaat Corner

    Where: 3636, Chawri Bazar, Gali Lohawali, Delhi, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

    #2 Ashok Chaat Corner

    Where: Shop 3488, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Near Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

    #3 Padam Chaat Corner

    Where: Gali Barf Wali, Near Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #4 Bishan Swaroop Chaat Bhandar

    Where: 1421, Near Ashish Medicos, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #5 Natraj Dahi Bhalla

    Where: 1396, Main Road, Near Central Bank, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #6 Bittoo Tikki Wala

    Where: Multiple outlets

    #7 Prince Chaat Corner

    Where: M 29/5, 1st Floor, M Block, Part 1, Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), New Delhi

    #8 Atul Chaat Corner

    Where: H-44, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

    #9 Ram Chat Bhandar

    Where: 6321, Block 10 A, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

    #10 Vaishno Chaat Bhandar

    Where: Shop 66-67/E, Near Chota Gali Chakkar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

    #11 Shree Balaji Chaat Bhandar

    Where: 1462, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #12 Haldiram's

    Where: 1454/2, Near Sheeshganj Gurudwara, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #13 Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala

    Where: 1104, Maliwara, Jogiwari, Gali Paranthe Wali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #14 Lal Babu Chaat Bhandar

    Where: 77, Chandni Chowk, Near McDonald's, New Delhi

    #15 Jugal Kishori Ramji Lal Chaat Wale

    Where: Duznna House, Chawri Bazar Road, Manohar Market, Chawri Bazaar, New Delhi

    #16 Babu Ram Devi Dayal Parathe Wale

    Where: 9074, Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

    #17 Kashi Ram Chaat Bhandaar

    Where: Bengali Market

    #18 Gopal's 56

    Where: 1691/2, Govind Puri Extension, Kalkaji, New Delhi

    #19 Sita Ram Diwan Chand

    Where: Auto Shopping Complex, Zamrudpur - Greater Kailash 1 (Near Nehru Place)

    #20 Evergreen Sweet House

    Where: S 29 & 30, Main Market, Green Park, New Delhi

    The best chaat spots across Delhi-NCR (Photo: X)
    The best chaat spots across Delhi-NCR (Photo: X)

    Which of these iconic stalls is your go-to spot?

      Aalokitaa Basu

      Fashion, food and cinema - as a journalist at HT City, these drive Aalokitaa Basu to bring you fresh and fun perspectives on all things unique and trending. Sometimes the tiniest details spin the most exciting stories and you can always count on her to deliver pieces striking a perfect balance between the insightful and the frothy. Happy reading!Read More

