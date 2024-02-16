Remembering a culinary virtuoso: An ode to chef Imtiaz Qureshi

Indian Master Chef, Padma Shri Imtiaz Qureshi, renowned for his creation of the culinary brand Bukhara and his revival of the Dum Pukht tradition of cuisine, died on Friday morning aged 93. He served several official banquets hosted by the Prime Ministers and the Presidents of India. Imtiaz Qureshi

With a career spanning over five decades, Qureshi began his journey at a young age and went on to create world-renowned brands such as Delhi’s Bukhara and Dum Pukht, while serving as the Grand Master Chef of ITC Hotels. Renowned Indian chefs who’ve had the privilege of knowing Qureshi, offer condolences and recount cherished in our obituary of the celebrated chef.

Sanjeev Kapoor

Sanjeev Kapoor

[It’s the] end of an era. He showed the way. The trend of chefs being featured on the cover of a national magazine or on front page of a newspaper was started by him. I will always cherish the time when we filmed together for the cover of BBC Good Food magazine. Since the shoot was in our office, he brought with him biryani and kebabs cooked by him for the entire office. Legends never die.

Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur

His culinary prowess, coupled with a warm and humble demeanour, made him an icon in the culinary world. There is so much that I learnt from him. When he shared the story behind his signature dish, the Dum Pukht Biryani, his eyes lit up with the joy of creating something extraordinary. Chef Qureshi had a unique ability to connect with people through food.

Manish Mehrotra

Manish Mehrotra

The legacy he left for all the chefs who specialise in Indian food is immense. He started the ustad-shagird culture in culinary circles, which was really important for those who wanted to get into Lucknowi and Awadhi cuisine like him. It’s a great loss for India.

Ranveer Brar

Ranveer Brar

Lucknow has lost its biggest ambassador and I am currently in a state of shock. Every interaction of mine with him was about Lucknow and him growing up in that city, his time in the Raj Bhawan and his time in Clarks Avadh when he opened his beautiful restaurant in that hotel. I would really miss him.