Rich, spiced and unexpected: Hot chocolate like you’ve never had before

Hot chocolate has always been a winter favourite, but this season, chefs are giving it a fresh twist. From bold spices and fruity flavours to new textures and exciting combinations, hot chocolate is being reinvented in creative ways. Hot chocolate has always been a winter favourite, but this season, chefs are giving it a fresh twist.

It’s no longer just a cosy drink—it’s becoming an adventure for your taste buds. Whether it’s spiced up with cinnamon or made creamy with new toppings, there’s something new for everyone. Here’s how they’re doing it:

1. Spicy twists and fruity flairs

Chefs are experimenting with spices and fruits to add exciting depth to hot chocolate. Chef Vinmra Minocha from Vivanta, Goa Panaji, introduces warm, aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and ginger to create a cosy, spiced version. For a refreshing take, he adds fruit purees like raspberry or blueberry, while bold drinkers can opt for a splash of bourbon or Kahlua for a grown-up twist.

2. Spicy, floral, and savoury notes

At ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, Chef Mozanne Karbhari explores unconventional combinations by blending sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours. Chilli, cinnamon, and star anise bring a bold edge, while floral infusions like lavender or rose add a delicate sophistication. She’s also experimenting with savoury elements like aged cheeses and truffles, creating hot chocolates that challenge the traditional sweet profile.

3. Citrus meets cocoa

Citrus is a surprising addition chefs are embracing this winter. Dheeraj Bhelwal, F&B Executive of The Westin Mumbai Garden City, experiments with the tangy brightness of orange zest in his rich, velvety hot chocolate.

4. Dairy-free delight

As more diners seek plant-based options, chefs are experimenting with dairy-free hot chocolates. Bartender Govind Dossad of The Mission Bay, New Delhi, uses oat milk as a creamy alternative to dairy. By combining high-quality cacao, raw sugar, and a pinch of sea salt or cinnamon, he creates a luxurious drink without sacrificing flavour or texture. Gentle heating ensures the oat milk retains its smoothness, showcasing how dairy-free can be indulgent too.

5. Bold and creative flavours

Chefs are getting adventurous with ingredients to make hot chocolate exciting. At Café Delhi Heights, Bombay, Chef Ashish Singh experiments with infusions like mint, rosemary, or orange zest. He’s also introducing unexpected ingredients such as miso, tahini, and Baileys to create unique flavour profiles. For added texture, he tops his creations with crunchy nuts, marshmallow fluff, or whipped cream, offering a multisensory experience that feels as festive as it does innovative.

6. Crafting Magic at SMOOR

At SMOOR, hot chocolate becomes a canvas for culinary creativity. Head Chocolatier Chef Mahesh Pal Singh and his team are constantly experimenting, blending traditional techniques with modern flavours. Their in-store range includes the creamy 35% Ghana Milk, the spiced 55% Belgium Classic Dark, and the luxurious 70% Ecuador Dark Chocolate Café.