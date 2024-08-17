That's hot: From the evolution of Protein to Chilean Kiwi

Chilean Kiwi Kiwi is a versatile fruit, though small in size, its utility is wide and multifaceted. It can be used to make desserts and salads and many more. Kiwi can also be consumed as jams, juices, marmalades, nectar, and jellies, apart from its general usage as fresh, frozen and dried fruit, owing to its high iron and energy. Ms. Kavita Devgan, dietitian, also emphasizes its health benefits. It’s high on Vitamin C requirement, boosting immunity. Chilean Kiwi is available with all fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms across India. Chilean Kiwi is a versatile fruit.

The food industry witnesses the next phase of protein innovation, with an emphasis on protein alternatives like plant-based sources, cultured meats, and proteins derived from precision fermentation. These innovations in the industry are a result of increased consumer demand for diverse protein sources, sustainability concerns and solutions to meet the global food needs. Companies are now focusing on manufacturing protein that has enhanced functionality, taste and nutrition, catering to the increased consumer preferences along with long-term food security.

Society Onion Jar Chutney

Onion Chutney by Society

The Onion Chutney by Society is a blend of pink onions, spices, tamarind, and jaggery that offer a mild tangy and spicy flavour. It is a versatile product that can be used for various dishes such as a dip with crisps, paranthas, dal chawal and even with idlis and dosas. Packed in a jar, it is very easy to store and use.

Available: societytea.com

Price: ₹90