Scrolling Instagram, you may have spotted beautiful, tiered cakes that look like expensive bakery creations, only to be cut open to reveal a giant slice of watermelon.

The viral no-bake fruit cake trend is the healthiest dessert of the season

No-bake fruit cakes are having a major moment this season, with #fruitcake crossing 2,50,000 posts and #freshfruitcakes topping 1,60,000 posts on social media. They’re also ideal for Delhi’s temperamental weather.

What are fruit cakes?

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It’s exactly what it sounds like. Instead of baking flour and sugar, people are carving seedless watermelons, muskmelons, and pineapples into cake shapes. They stack these juicy blocks and cover them in Greek yoghurt or coconut cream, topped with fresh berries, kiwi, and mint.

Why is everyone making it?

Pinkle Sachdev, founder of Pinklucious Baker, noticed the demand early on: “This idea actually came from a mother who wanted to celebrate her baby’s six-month milestone but was looking for a fruit-based option. So, I created a fruit centrepiece using a whole watermelon and fresh seasonal fruits. It’s not about replacing traditional cakes, but another option for families who have specific preferences. There’s definitely growing interest from parents as well as health-conscious adults who want to celebrate without compromising on healthy choices.”

What are the benefits?

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{{^usCountry}} Regular party cakes are packed with refined flour, butter, and artificial colours. But fruit cakes provide fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and natural hydration, explains Dr Sneha, Clinical Dietitian at Maccure Hospital Pvt Ltd. “A fruit-based cake can be a lighter option for birthday parties, where children are often served sweets, sugary drinks and fried snacks. Fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and oranges are especially refreshing due to their high water content.” Keeping it safe in the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regular party cakes are packed with refined flour, butter, and artificial colours. But fruit cakes provide fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and natural hydration, explains Dr Sneha, Clinical Dietitian at Maccure Hospital Pvt Ltd. “A fruit-based cake can be a lighter option for birthday parties, where children are often served sweets, sugary drinks and fried snacks. Fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and oranges are especially refreshing due to their high water content.” Keeping it safe in the monsoon {{/usCountry}}

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Wash well: Use fresh knives and chopping boards

Keep it cold: Leave the cake in the fridge until ready to cut it

Buy whole fruits: Don’t use pre-cut street fruit. Buy firm, whole melons without bruises

Play it safe: If you have toddlers at the party, remember to slice grapes in half to prevent choking

Where to order in Delhi-NCR

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@naavjotbaake (Delhi): Known for detailed fruit carving and heavy, beautiful berry arrangements. Price on request

Cakofy (Delhi and Gurugram): A massive hit for kids’ summer birthdays, specialising in custom watermelon tiers. Prices start at ₹1,249

CakeNBake (Noida): Delivers stacked, hygienic fruit centrepieces so you don’t have to lift a finger. Prices start at ₹1,599

How to make a watermelon cake

Carve the base: Cut the top and bottom off a seedless watermelon so it sits flat. Slice away the green rind until you’re left with a smooth red cylinder

Dry it out: Pat the watermelon completely dry with paper towels. If it’s wet, your frosting will slide right off.

Stack it up: Carve a smaller block out of a pineapple or muskmelon and stack it on top using a few wooden skewers to hold it together.

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Frost and decorate: Smear the outside with coconut cream or Greek yoghurt (mix in a little honey for sweetness). Stick fresh berries, mango slices, and mint leaves into the frosting.

Pro-Tip: Watermelon leaks water. To stop your frosting from turning into a puddle, use hung curd instead of regular yoghurt. It’s thick, creamy, and acts like a waterproof barrier.

For a pineapple cake, the fruit’s natural rigid exterior is left bare or lightly frosted with coconut cream, then topped with cocktail cherries and mint. It’s a high-fibre centrepiece that’s perfect for intimate summer gatherings.