Unleash creaminess with Amul Buffalo Mozzarella

Everyone loves cheese. But if there is one cheese that is humble yet will surprise you, it is the Amul Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese. Made from pure Buffalo milk, this cheese is creamier and softer and has a subtle yet delicious flavour. But what makes it even more special is that it is versatile.

Whether melted on pizzas, layered in lasagnas, or sliced in sandwiches, it brings a creamy, gooey goodness that complements a wide range of dishes. From fusion pizzas to creamy pasta dishes, it adds a touch of Mediterranean flair to local delicacies.

Often used in traditional Italian dishes like Caprese salads and Neapolitan pizzas, this cheese from Amul takes your international chef skills to the next level. Afterall, Amul Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese is not just a cheese. It is a culinary journey that bridges the heritage of Italy with the dairy prowess of India.

Amul Buffalo Mozzarella invites you to savor the authenticity of Italian cuisine without leaving the comfort of your home.

*Partnered Content