What Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Yamal eat to stay at the top of their game

Ever wondered what elite footballers eat in a day? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 fever continues to keep fans hooked, here’s a look into the strict dietary habits that help them sustain peak performance over gruelling 90-minute matches.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

(L-R) Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal at FIFA 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Age: 25 | Height: 6 ft 5 in | Weight: 94 kg

As per recent reports, the Norwegian striker consumes around 6,000 calories a day, focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods.

Breakfast: Eggs, sourdough and coffee with raw milk

Lunch: Seafood such as grilled salmon or sea bream with rice and vegetables

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats Harry Kane (England) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats Harry Kane (England) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Age: 32 | Height: 6 ft 2 in | Weight: 86 kg

The England striker reportedly follows a balanced diet centered of lean proteins, whole grains and vegetables.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Breakfast: Spinach omelette, wholemeal bread, coconut yogurt with berries and granola

Lunch & dinner: Salmon, white fish or chicken with rice and salad

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Age: 18 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 72 kg

The Spanish forward follows a carefully planned nutrition programme designed by FC Barcelona’s sports science and nutrition team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Breakfast: Omelette, avocado, whole-grain toast, fruits and orange juice

Lunch: Rice, pasta, potatoes and salad

Dinner: Fish (Salmon or tuna), baked potatoes and vegetables

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Age: 27 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 75 kg

The French forward reportedly follows a clean, performance-focused diet built around six nutrient-dense meals a day, providing around 3,500–4,000 calories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Breakfast: Boiled eggs, avocado, almond butter porridge

Lunch: Grilled chicken or tuna with fresh salad

Dinner: Brown rice with vegetables and lean chicken or fish, with occasional whole wheat pasta

Add ons: Protein bars, shakes and fresh fruit

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Age: 39 | Height: 5 ft 7 in | Weight: 67 kg

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Consuming around 2,400 calories a day, the Argentine striker, reportedly, follows a diet built around water, olive oil, whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Breakfast: Granola, wholegrain bread, bananas with honey

Lunch: Quinoa, fish and vegetables

Dinner: Chicken with seasonal vegetables