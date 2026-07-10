What Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Yamal eat to stay at the top of their game

Ever wondered what elite footballers eat in a day? As the FIFA World Cup 2026 fever continues to keep fans hooked, here’s a look into the strict dietary habits that help them sustain peak performance over gruelling 90-minute matches.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Age: 25 | Height: 6 ft 5 in | Weight: 94 kg
As per recent reports, the Norwegian striker consumes around 6,000 calories a day, focusing on nutrient-dense whole foods.
Breakfast: Eggs, sourdough and coffee with raw milk
Lunch: Seafood such as grilled salmon or sea bream with rice and vegetables
Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats
Harry Kane (England){{/usCountry}}
Dinner: Cuts of red meat, such as ribeye steaks, alongside organ meats
Harry Kane (England){{/usCountry}}
Age: 32 | Height: 6 ft 2 in | Weight: 86 kg
The England striker reportedly follows a balanced diet centered of lean proteins, whole grains and vegetables.
Breakfast: Spinach omelette, wholemeal bread, coconut yogurt with berries and granola
Lunch & dinner: Salmon, white fish or chicken with rice and salad
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Age: 18 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 72 kg
The Spanish forward follows a carefully planned nutrition programme designed by FC Barcelona’s sports science and nutrition team.
Breakfast: Omelette, avocado, whole-grain toast, fruits and orange juice
Lunch: Rice, pasta, potatoes and salad
Dinner: Fish (Salmon or tuna), baked potatoes and vegetables
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Age: 27 | Height: 5 ft 10 in | Weight: 75 kg
The French forward reportedly follows a clean, performance-focused diet built around six nutrient-dense meals a day, providing around 3,500–4,000 calories.
Breakfast: Boiled eggs, avocado, almond butter porridge
Lunch: Grilled chicken or tuna with fresh salad
Dinner: Brown rice with vegetables and lean chicken or fish, with occasional whole wheat pasta
Add ons: Protein bars, shakes and fresh fruit
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Age: 39 | Height: 5 ft 7 in | Weight: 67 kg
Consuming around 2,400 calories a day, the Argentine striker, reportedly, follows a diet built around water, olive oil, whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Breakfast: Granola, wholegrain bread, bananas with honey
Lunch: Quinoa, fish and vegetables
Dinner: Chicken with seasonal vegetables