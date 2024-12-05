What’s so special about dry yoghurt? Here’s the scoop

Dry yoghurt is the latest food phenomenon to have a major moment on social media. This unique take on a kitchen staple is taking over our feeds, with creators sharing how to incorporate it into meals. But what is it exactly? Dry yoghurt has a spreadable, clay-like texture that makes it incredibly versatile in the kitchen.

Regular vs dry yoghurt

Derived from the Middle Eastern delicacy labneh, dry yoghurt is essentially strained yoghurt. The process involves removing most of the liquid (whey), leaving behind a dense, velvety product.

The primary distinction between regular and dry yoghurt lies in texture and concentration. While the regular variety is good for smoothies or granola, dry yoghurt can be used as spread, a dip, or even a dough-like base for recipes.

Perks of going dry

Packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics, it is a nutrition powerhouse. This makes it an excellent choice for gut health and improving digestion.

Deepti Khatuja, clinical nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute shares, “Additionally, dehydration enhances shelf life, making it a great choice while travelling.”

Dr Ginni Kalra, head of diabetics at Aakash Hospital adds, “Dry yoghurt is also loaded with calcium, which improves bone and dental health.”

While dry yoghurt is nutritious, it is important to remember that it is calorie-dense due to its reduced water content. Overindulging could tip the scales if you’re watching your intake, but incorporating it into meals through the week can be a delicious way to enjoy its benefits.

Make dry yoghurt at home

It’s surprisingly simple to whip up. Dr Debjani Banerjee, incharge of dietetics at PSRI Hospital explains, “The process of making dried yoghurt involves scraping yoghurt onto a fruit leather drying tray and dehydrating it. After dehydration, it is removed from the tray and broken into smaller pieces. The flakes are then placed into a grinder and packaged in powdered form.“

Start with plain yoghurt, wrap it in a paper towel or cheesecloth and place a heavy object on top to press out the moisture. Leave it in the fridge for 48 hours and voilà! Your dry yoghurt is ready.

Spread it on toast with honey, use it as a dip for your veggies, or mix it into your pasta for a creamy twist. You can even shape it into roundels and drizzle them with olive oil, to serve as a chic appetiser.