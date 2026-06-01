When summer calls, PM Modi suggests going desi

In his recent Mann Ki Baat speech, PM Narendra Modi addressed the ongoing heatwave conditions in the country and talked about returning to traditional Indian wisdom.

Light, spiced and cooling, neer mor remains a staple summer drink across South India. (Credits: Instagram)

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He said, “If you go to North India, you will find aam panna in many places, the taste of raw mango, and relief from the heat. If you go to Punjab or Haryana, you’ll find lassi in large glasses. Buttermilk in Rajasthan and Gujarat is like a companion to every meal. Sattu sherbet in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh is simply amazing — it fills the stomach and provides strength. Kokum sherbet and sol kadhi in Konkan and Goa. Panakam, neer mor, sambaram in South India, and bael pana in Odisha aren’t just drinks, they’re a part of the traditions of different regions of India.”

Here's a sip map and a look at the health benefits of these traditional drinks.

From the north

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{{^usCountry}} Aam panna, lassi and chaas are among North India’s most popular summer drinks. PM Modi said aam panna offers “relief from the heat”, while lassi and chaas remain staples across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aam panna, lassi and chaas are among North India’s most popular summer drinks. PM Modi said aam panna offers “relief from the heat”, while lassi and chaas remain staples across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Quick recipe for aam panna: Boil or roast raw mangoes, blend the pulp with water, and season with salt, cumin and mint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick recipe for aam panna: Boil or roast raw mangoes, blend the pulp with water, and season with salt, cumin and mint. {{/usCountry}}

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“Raw mango-based drinks like aam panna are rich in electrolytes and vitamin C, helping prevent dehydration and it supports the body by restoring electrolytes that get drained through sweating, plus it could lower the chance of heat exhaustion. On the other hand, lassi and chaas are rich in probiotics. It also gives some relief from acidity and bloating,” says Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.

From the east

Sattu sherbet and bael pana are among East India’s most widely consumed summer drinks, valued for their nutritional density and digestive benefits. Sattu sherbet is made using roasted gram flour mixed with water, salt or jaggery, and sometimes flavoured with lemon or cumin. Bael pana, prepared from the pulp of the bael fruit blended with water and sugar, is known for its cooling properties without compromising on the taste.

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Quick recipe of sattu sherbet: Mix roasted gram flour (sattu) with chilled water, lemon juice, cumin and a pinch of salt or jaggery.

“Sattu sherbet is rich in protein, fiber, iron and other essential minerals, which helps keep you full while also acting as a natural coolant. Bael, on the other hand, is excellent for digestive health and helps soothe the stomach lining, especially in hot weather,” says Simrat Kathuria, celebrity dietician and nutritionist consultant.

From the w est

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Kokum sherbet and sol kadhi define summer drinking habits in many parts of Western India, particularly in coastal regions. Kokum sherbet is made by soaking kokum rinds and mixing the extract with water, sugar and spices, resulting in a tangy, cooling drink. Sol kadhi combines kokum with coconut milk, often tempered with garlic or spices, and is typically consumed after meals. Both drinks are known for their ability to aid digestion and manage heat-related discomfort.

Quick recipe for kokum sherbet: Soak kokum rinds in water, strain and mix with sugar, salt and roasted cumin powder.

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“Kokum is rich in antioxidants and has natural cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that help manage heat and acidity. It also helps in keeping the overall water balance steady not only when you feel thirsty. Sol kadhi is cooling too but it somehow feels more nourishing. It may help with digestion, bring in wholesome fats, and can softly soothe the stomach after meals,” explains Apte.

From the south

Panakam, neer mor and sambaram are widely consumed across South India during the summer, each offering hydration along with functional health benefits. Panakam is a jaggery-based drink mixed with water, dry ginger and spices, providing quick energy and helping regulate body temperature. Neer mor and sambaram are variations of spiced buttermilk, made by diluting curd with water and seasoning it with curry leaves, mustard seeds or ginger.

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Quick recipe for panakam: Dissolve jaggery in water and flavour with dry ginger powder, cardamom and a squeeze of lemon.

“Neer mor and sambaram are excellent for hydration, as they are rich in probiotics and essential minerals that help restore electrolyte balance and support gut health during extreme heat. Panakam, meanwhile, provides quick, sustained energy through jaggery while ingredients like dry ginger aid digestion and help regulate body temperature,” says Kathuria.

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