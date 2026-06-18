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Why the Beericano is everyone’s new favourite weekend drink

Move over Aperol Spritz. The Beericano is the latest summer cocktail taking over social media; take a look 

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 05:08 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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If you are bored of the usual summer drinks, the Beericano is worth trying. This easy cocktail swaps soda for chilled beer, creating a refreshing mix of sweet, fizzy and slightly bitter flavours. It is also trending on social media, with videos garnering 100k views and publications like Bon Appétit taking notice.

What is it?

How to make a Beericano

In the world of cocktails, there is a famous Italian drink called an ‘Americano’ which mixes bitter liqueur, sweet wine, and soda water. The Beericano puts a fun twist on this by swapping out the soda water for a crisp, cold lager or pilsner beer. It sounds like an unusual combination, but the fizz of the beer perfectly cuts through the intense sweetness and bitterness of the alcohol. The result is a highly refreshing drink that surprisingly finishes with a smooth, sweet taste.

How to make it?

There are plenty of ways to tweak the Beericano depending on your taste and what you already have at home.

The classic version keeps things simple with Campari, sweet vermouth and a light lager served over ice. It is refreshing, easy to drink and perfect for a hot summer evening.

If you enjoy trying viral food and drink trends, give the Foamy Beericano a shot. Just add a pinch of salt to a little beer and froth it before pouring it on top. The result is a creamy foam that makes the drink feel smoother and less bitter.

For those who like stronger flavours, the IPA Beericano replaces the lager with an IPA. The beer's citrusy and slightly fruity notes work well with the bittersweet base and create a more flavourful drink.

Want something smokier? The Mezcal Beericano adds a splash of mezcal, a Mexican spirit known for its smoky taste. It gives the cocktail a deeper, more complex flavour.

And if you are looking for the easiest version possible, try the Spaghett-style Beericano. Simply pour a little Aperol into a chilled bottle of light beer and finish with a squeeze of lime. No shaker, no fancy equipment and barely any effort required.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Why the Beericano is everyone’s new favourite weekend drink
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