5 curated cocktails to compliment your favourite binge worthy series

After a demanding week of navigating the corporate jungle and chasing deadlines, nothing beats trading spreadsheets for the latest and most anticipated web series. What better way to unwind than by settling into your comfiest spot, snacks within reach, and a cocktail in hand, as you dive into a binge-watching session of your favourite shows? Old Fashioned Whisky

To elevate your weekend viewing experience, Poonam Chandel from NeuWorld Spirits has curated a cocktail guide to perfectly pair with popular TV series, making every sip as enjoyable as the shows themselves.

Heeramandi – Old Fashioned Whisky

Heeramandi immerses us in the world of Tawaiffs, showcasing their lifestyle and culture during the pre-Independence era, and pairing this viewing experience with a good old-fashioned Whisky is sure to enhance its exquisiteness, perfectly matching its sophisticated ambience.

Ingredients

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp water

Ice

60ml of Downing Street Whisky

Garnish it with an orange twist

Recipe

Place the sugar cube in a glass and add a teaspoon of water. Whisk till the sugar dissolves.

Throw in the ice in the glass for that chilling taste.

Pour Downing Street whisky, and then garnish it with an orange twist.

Bridgerton – Grapefruit Colins

Set in Regency-era London, Bridgerton is all about royalty and class, and what better way to enjoy it than a refreshing Grapefruit Colins, aptly named after this season’s most eligible bachelor. With enriching fruitiness, sparkling soda and splash of citrus, you can create the perfect match for a delightful binge-watching session.

Ingredients

60ml scotch whisky

90ml grape fruit juice

Lemon juice

1 shot of simple syrup

Club soda

Garnish it with a grape fruit twist

Recipe

In a glass, combine grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and a dash of lemon.

Add ice cubes and pour in scotch whisky.

Top off the glass with club soda, filling it to the brim.

Garnish with a twist of grapefruit.

Elite – Negroni

Elite offers a compelling narrative following four working-class students as they explore social class dynamics and the privileges of wealth, set against a backdrop of mystery that keeps one on the edge of their seats. A classic Negroni, with its rich and complex flavours’, perfectly complements the suspenseful atmosphere of Elite. The cocktail's sophisticated blend beautifully mirrors the show's intricate plot, making for an elegant and captivating evening.

Ingredients

30ml gin

30ml sweet vermouth

30ml Campari

Garnish it with an orange peel

Recipe

In a mixing glass, combine 30ml of each – gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari.

Stir well until chilled and well-blended.

Strain the mixture into a rock glass over a large ice cube.

Garnish with a twist of orange peel.

HOUSE OF DRAGONS – Legendary Espresso Martini

Love, angst, ego, betrayal, and sadness—the House of Dragons has it all. With its upcoming season full of exciting twists and turns, find solace in a delectable Espresso Martini. The fiery dragon battles and the intense succession conflicts, accompanied with the fiery taste of vodka and rich coffee creates a fantastic blend.

Ingredients

60ml of Living Legends Vodka

30ml of Coffee Liqueur

1 shot of espresso

1 shot of simple syrup

Garnish it with coffee powder

Recipe

In a cocktail shaker, pour in Living Legends vodka along with coffee liqueur, over a freshly brewed espresso, and simple syrup.

Shake the mixture vigorously until it becomes frothy and well-blended.

Strain into your preferred glass and finish with a garnish of coffee powder for a sophisticated touch.

Mirzapur – Old Fashioned Rum

To make your weekend more enthralling, delve into the much anticipated latest season of Mirzapur. In an attempt to gain power and fulfill their greed, this series showcase the lengths to which they will go to fulfill their ambitions and desires. A rum old-fashioned with its strong, bold flavour and subtle citrusy touch will complement the series and its intricate complexity of themes and plot.

Ingredients

50ml dark rum

1 tsp sugar syrup

Orange zest

Ice

Garnish it with an orange peel

Recipe

In a mixing glass, combine rum, sugar syrup, and orange zest with ice.

Stir well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled.

Strain the drink into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Garnish with an orange peel to add a refreshing citrus touch.

To wrap up your perfect weekend, these expertly crafted cocktails paired with your favourite TV shows offer an indulgent escape from the daily grind. Whether you prefer something bold, refreshing, or sophisticated, each drink enhances the viewing experience, ensuring your weekend is both relaxing and memorable.