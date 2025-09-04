How to recreate the Honey Deuce, the US Open’s official drink

The Honey Deuce has become the signature drink of the US Open.In 2024 alone, fans purchased over 5,50,000 of them. Its name combines “honey” from the frozen honeydew melon garnish, shaped like tennis balls; and “deuce,” the tennis term for a tie.Served in a souvenir tournament glass, the cocktail is a refreshing mix of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, finished with three frozen melon balls on a skewer.Ingredients:- 1 1/4–1 1/2 oz vodka (Grey Goose is the official choice)- 3 oz fresh lemonade- 1/2 oz raspberry liqueur (e.g., Chambord)- 3 frozen honeydew melon ballsHow to make it:1. Freeze melon balls, then skewer three onto a pick.2. Fill a highball glass with ice.3. Add vodka and lemonade, then float the raspberry liqueur on top.4. Garnish with melon balls and serve.