Thu, Sept 04, 2025
How to recreate the Honey Deuce, the US Open’s official drink

BySanchita Kalra
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 03:30 pm IST

The Honey Deuce, a mix of vodka, lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and melon “tennis balls,” is the US Open’s signature cocktail and a fan-favourite souvenir

The Honey Deuce has become the signature drink of the US Open.

Served in a souvenir tournament glass, the cocktail is a refreshing mix of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur(Photo: X)
In 2024 alone, fans purchased over 5,50,000 of them. Its name combines “honey” from the frozen honeydew melon garnish, shaped like tennis balls; and “deuce,” the tennis term for a tie.

Served in a souvenir tournament glass, the cocktail is a refreshing mix of vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, finished with three frozen melon balls on a skewer.

Ingredients:

- 1 1/4–1 1/2 oz vodka (Grey Goose is the official choice)

- 3 oz fresh lemonade

- 1/2 oz raspberry liqueur (e.g., Chambord)

- 3 frozen honeydew melon balls

How to make it:

1. Freeze melon balls, then skewer three onto a pick.

2. Fill a highball glass with ice.

3. Add vodka and lemonade, then float the raspberry liqueur on top.

4. Garnish with melon balls and serve.

