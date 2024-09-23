Negronis, a look at this trendy Italian cocktail that has found a fanbase in India

Negronis have become one of the most popular cocktails and the ‘What India Is Drinking 2024’ report cements its place as the #1 gin-based bevvy. This simple yet sophisticated aperitif is made with equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, served on the rocks, with an orange slice as garnish. Negronis created a surprisingly massive pop culture mark for itself in the recent past. Actor Stanley Tucci posted an elegant video making this drink for his wife Felicity Blunt during that pandemic that became pretty viral. Negronis are a classic Italian cocktail

Two viral cocktails in one picture - Negroni and an Aperol Spritz(unsplash)

This classic Italian cocktail’s fame only grew when a video of House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke talking about their favourite drinks became a trending audio. You couldn't scroll through social media without hearing D'Arcy saying, “A negroni”, “Sbagliato”, “With prosecco in it”, as Cooke responds with, “Oh, stunning!”

But how did it come to be?

Tracing its origins to 1919 Florence, Italy, the legend goes that Count Camillo Negroni, an Italian aristocrat and frequent patron of Caffè Casoni, was a fan of the Americano cocktail (made with Campari, sweet vermouth, and soda water). However, one day, he wanted something stronger and asked Fosco Scarselli, the bartender, to replace the soda water with gin, creating a more potent version of the Americano. This new concoction became the Negroni, named after the Count himself.

The Negroni quickly gained popularity, and by the 1920s, the Negroni family capitalised on its success by establishing the Negroni Distillery in Treviso, Italy, producing a pre-mixed version of the cocktail called “Antico Negroni.”

The legend continues…

When mixed correctly, this cocktail balances bitterness, sweetness, and botanical flavours. “The Negroni is simple yet sophisticated. It is popular because the drink’s strong flavours pair beautifully with several kinds of cuisines, especially Italian food, making it a perfect start to any meal. It has become a favourite for those who love a drink with depth, character, and a story to tell,” shares Tekraj, bar executive at Pune’s Toscano, which serves innovative Negroni variations like the smoky Boulevardier, featuring bourbon whiskey, Campari, and Cinzano Rosso. They also have a lighter option - the Negroni Sabligato - that combines Prosecco, and Cinzano Rosso, while the Kingston Negroni is made with dark rum, and Cinzano Rosso for a tropical touch.

Jamun Basil Negroni

At Nksha in Mumbai, bartender Aayush Bhiwandkar says his Jamun Basil Negroni, which is made with gin and black jamun, tantalises the palate and has “skyrocketed in popularity as it offers a delightful twist on traditional mixes”. He adds, “The addition of Campari infused basil, enhanced with a pinch of black salt adds complexity, while the Luxardo Antico provides a smooth finish. This cocktail strikes a balance between sweet, bitter, and savoury. It turns each sip into a captivating experience."

The Haven Lounge, Westin Resort and Spa, Himalayas, servers a Coffee Negroni bring a cold brew coffee into the mix to make a fine cocktail. On the other hand, the Negroni Flip combines the usual suspects - gin, sweet vermouth, Campari - with egg white and nutmeg for a creamy, luxurious sip. In Bengaluru, at the BLR Brewing Co, the Irish Espresso Negroni is packed with robust flavours combining bitter-sweet notes of Campari with a hint of chocolate bitters. The cocktail is garnished with potato crisps for a unique appeal.

The Silken Bridge at Bengaluru’s Muro celebrates the cross-cultural exchange between Milan and Japan. “During the Meiji restoration period for Japan, they sent over people to Milan to gain exposure to weaving skills to better work the high quality of Japanese silk,” shares mixologist Sahil Essani.

He adds, "This drink is a celebration of the parallel of craftsmanship - the Japanese school of bartending and its nuances connected with Italian craftsmanship.”

Silken Bridge

Silken Bridge negroni cocktail

Ingredients:

l30ml — Campari

l30ml — Sake

l15ml — Umeboshi vermouth

l15ml — Umeshu

Jasmine flower — For garnish

Method:

In a shaker, add all the ingredients with ice and give it a shake.

Pour it into an old-fashioned glass with ice.

Garnish with a jasmine flower and serve.

Inputs by Sahil Essani, mixologist, Muro, Bengaluru

The Irish Espresso Negroni

The Irish Espresso Negroni

Ingredients :

20 ml - Gin

20 ml - Campari

20 ml - Coffee Liqueur

2 drops - Chocolate Bitters

Ice cubes

Method :

Add gin, Campari, coffee liqueur, and chocolate bitters to a shaker with ice.

Shake well for 15-20 seconds.

Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Inputs by Louis Shaker, mixologist, BLR Brewing Co, Bengaluru