The Dirty Martini gets a bizarre twist with Caesar Salad dressing

Forget the Dirty Martini – there's a new drink doing the rounds on the Internet. The Caesar Salad Martini delivers a salty, umami-packed punch that cocktail adventurers can’t resist.

The Caesar Salad Martini takes the idea of "dirty" to a whole new level, mixing vodka or gin with Caesar salad dressing.

It may sound like an April Fool’s joke, but thanks to social media and its obsession with over-the-top cocktails, this drink is here, and it’s ready to surprise people.

Why is everyone talking about it?

Blame social media for this chaotic cocktail trend. It all started with the Olive Garden Martini trend started by creator Alessandra Pizzorni who shared the recipe, and it gathered nearly a million views.

The recipe is a bizarre blend of Italian dressing, olive brine, and Parmesan rims that went viral for being equal parts cringe and curiosity. Now, cocktail lovers are making culinary mashups like the Caesar Salad Martini.

Despite its absurdity, the Caesar Salad Martini delivers a salty, umami-packed punch that cocktail adventurers can’t resist.

How to make the Caesar Salad Martini

Ready to taste-test this Frankenstein drink? Here’s how:

Ingredients:

2 ounces of vodka (or gin)

1 dash of dry vermouth (optional)

2 teaspoons of Caesar salad dressing

2 teaspoons of olive brine from garlic-stuffed olives.

Steps to make it:

Add everything into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously because, let’s face it, Caesar dressing in a martini needs all the help it can get.

Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass to avoid floating bits of dressing. For an extra thrill, rim the glass with Parmesan cheese.

Skewer garlic-stuffed olives, a cherry tomato, or even a crouton.