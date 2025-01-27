Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Dirty Martini gets a bizarre twist with Caesar Salad dressing

ByKriti Shukla
Jan 27, 2025 04:40 PM IST

The bizarre Caesar Salad Martini is shaking up the cocktail scene with its unexpected mix of vodka and Caesar salad dressing. Here's the recipe for it 

Forget the Dirty Martini – there's a new drink doing the rounds on the Internet.

The Caesar Salad Martini delivers a salty, umami-packed punch that cocktail adventurers can’t resist.
The Caesar Salad Martini delivers a salty, umami-packed punch that cocktail adventurers can’t resist.

The Caesar Salad Martini takes the idea of "dirty" to a whole new level, mixing vodka or gin with Caesar salad dressing.

It may sound like an April Fool’s joke, but thanks to social media and its obsession with over-the-top cocktails, this drink is here, and it’s ready to surprise people.

Why is everyone talking about it?

Blame social media for this chaotic cocktail trend. It all started with the Olive Garden Martini trend started by creator Alessandra Pizzorni who shared the recipe, and it gathered nearly a million views.

The recipe is a bizarre blend of Italian dressing, olive brine, and Parmesan rims that went viral for being equal parts cringe and curiosity. Now, cocktail lovers are making culinary mashups like the Caesar Salad Martini.

Despite its absurdity, the Caesar Salad Martini delivers a salty, umami-packed punch that cocktail adventurers can’t resist.

How to make the Caesar Salad Martini

Ready to taste-test this Frankenstein drink? Here’s how:

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces of vodka (or gin)
  • 1 dash of dry vermouth (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons of Caesar salad dressing
  • 2 teaspoons of olive brine from garlic-stuffed olives.

Steps to make it:

Add everything into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously because, let’s face it, Caesar dressing in a martini needs all the help it can get.

Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass to avoid floating bits of dressing. For an extra thrill, rim the glass with Parmesan cheese.

Skewer garlic-stuffed olives, a cherry tomato, or even a crouton.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On