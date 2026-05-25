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This cocktail experience turns Sa Re Ga Ma into drinks; take a look

A Mumbai bar is turning Indian classical music into an immersive drinking experience, where guests pick a musical note first

Published on: May 25, 2026 06:08 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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As themed cocktails become increasingly common across Indian bars, Mumbai’s Ummrao Saaj is taking a more conceptual route — using Indian classical music as the framework for its latest drinks menu. Called Raag, the cocktail programme is built around the seven swaras of Indian music: Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa, Dha, and Ni, with each drink attempting to translate a musical mood into flavour.

The cocktails at Raag

Instead of ordering through a traditional menu, guests are first invited to interact with the Kasht Tarang, a wooden percussion instrument similar to a xylophone. The note they instinctively gravitate toward determines the cocktail they receive, turning the act of ordering into something more intuitive and experiential.

Cocktails built around emotion and mood

Each swara is tied to a distinct emotional quality and interpreted through ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens and regional drinks culture.

“Sa,” associated with calmness and beginnings, arrives as an elderflower gin cocktail with cucumber and basil. “Re” leans sharper and smokier, combining whisky with amchoor and jaggery. “Ga” takes a lighter approach with kokum, curry leaves, and Himalayan soda, while “Ma” uses coconut, cinnamon, and white rum for a softer, warmer profile.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / This cocktail experience turns Sa Re Ga Ma into drinks; take a look
Home / HTCity / HTCity High Spirits / This cocktail experience turns Sa Re Ga Ma into drinks; take a look
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