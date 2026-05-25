This cocktail experience turns Sa Re Ga Ma into drinks; take a look

As themed cocktails become increasingly common across Indian bars, Mumbai’s Ummrao Saaj is taking a more conceptual route — using Indian classical music as the framework for its latest drinks menu. Called Raag, the cocktail programme is built around the seven swaras of Indian music: Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa, Dha, and Ni, with each drink attempting to translate a musical mood into flavour.

The cocktails at Raag

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Instead of ordering through a traditional menu, guests are first invited to interact with the Kasht Tarang, a wooden percussion instrument similar to a xylophone. The note they instinctively gravitate toward determines the cocktail they receive, turning the act of ordering into something more intuitive and experiential.

Cocktails built around emotion and mood

Each swara is tied to a distinct emotional quality and interpreted through ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens and regional drinks culture.

“Sa,” associated with calmness and beginnings, arrives as an elderflower gin cocktail with cucumber and basil. “Re” leans sharper and smokier, combining whisky with amchoor and jaggery. “Ga” takes a lighter approach with kokum, curry leaves, and Himalayan soda, while “Ma” uses coconut, cinnamon, and white rum for a softer, warmer profile.

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{{^usCountry}} The menu grows bolder as it progresses. “Pa” blends rose, mulberries, and pink gin into a more indulgent cocktail, while “Dha” uses tequila, chilli-tamarind reduction, and jaggery for a smokier, spiced finish. The final drink, “Ni,” functions almost like dessert — mixing dark rum with fig, pineapple, chilli, and lime. Moving beyond the standard cocktail menu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The menu grows bolder as it progresses. “Pa” blends rose, mulberries, and pink gin into a more indulgent cocktail, while “Dha” uses tequila, chilli-tamarind reduction, and jaggery for a smokier, spiced finish. The final drink, “Ni,” functions almost like dessert — mixing dark rum with fig, pineapple, chilli, and lime. Moving beyond the standard cocktail menu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The idea reflects a larger shift happening across India’s bar scene, where drinks are increasingly being shaped around storytelling, memory, and regional references rather than just spirits and techniques. Menus today are often designed less like lists and more like narratives, borrowing from everything from local produce to cinema, literature, and now music. Whether guests connect with the musical framework or simply come for the novelty, the concept shows how Indian bars are moving toward more immersive and culturally rooted drinking experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea reflects a larger shift happening across India’s bar scene, where drinks are increasingly being shaped around storytelling, memory, and regional references rather than just spirits and techniques. Menus today are often designed less like lists and more like narratives, borrowing from everything from local produce to cinema, literature, and now music. Whether guests connect with the musical framework or simply come for the novelty, the concept shows how Indian bars are moving toward more immersive and culturally rooted drinking experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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