Hop on hoptails! Beer cocktail recipes to add some zing to your brews

Celine Song's Materialists , especially with its lukewarm reception, is a thing of the past. But Dakota Johnson's Lucy Mason nonchalantly asking for a coke and beer, and Chris Evans' John Pitt promptly showing up with a popped coke bottle and a half-filled beer glass was easily one of the smoothest scenes to come out of Hollywood this year.

In a past chat with GQ, Celine revealed that in a quest to make Lucy's character unique, she found herself googling 'weird drinks' and opted for one of the first options that popped up — coke and beer to be exact. Now if you're among those who scrunched their faces when Lucy ordered her hoptail fix, we have news.

Hoptails — or beer cocktails for the uninitiated — are having a moment. And we have just the curation of concoctions to get you HOOKED.

Lagerita Ingredients: Salt to the rim (optional but highly recommended), tequila - 2 ounces, Cointreau - 3/4 ounces, freshly squeezed lime juice - 1 ounce, beer - 4 ounces, lime wheel for garnish

Method: Coat the rim of a highball glass with salt, fill with ice and set aside. Add the tequila, Cointreau and lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into the highball glass, top with beer and garnish with a lime wheel.