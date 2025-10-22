Edit Profile
    Hop on hoptails! Beer cocktail recipes to add some zing to your brews

    Nothing hits like a freshly popped bottle of beer — except for these smartly concocted curations!

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 4:03 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Celine Song's Materialists, especially with its lukewarm reception, is a thing of the past. But Dakota Johnson's Lucy Mason nonchalantly asking for a coke and beer, and Chris Evans' John Pitt promptly showing up with a popped coke bottle and a half-filled beer glass was easily one of the smoothest scenes to come out of Hollywood this year.

    It's hoptail season — recipes to break you into the cult (Photos: X, Food & Wine)
    In a past chat with GQ, Celine revealed that in a quest to make Lucy's character unique, she found herself googling 'weird drinks' and opted for one of the first options that popped up — coke and beer to be exact. Now if you're among those who scrunched their faces when Lucy ordered her hoptail fix, we have news.

    Hoptails — or beer cocktails for the uninitiated — are having a moment. And we have just the curation of concoctions to get you HOOKED.

    Lagerita

    Ingredients: Salt to the rim (optional but highly recommended), tequila - 2 ounces, Cointreau - 3/4 ounces, freshly squeezed lime juice - 1 ounce, beer - 4 ounces, lime wheel for garnish

    Method: Coat the rim of a highball glass with salt, fill with ice and set aside. Add the tequila, Cointreau and lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into the highball glass, top with beer and garnish with a lime wheel.

    El Chapo

    Ingredients: Gin - 1.5 ounces, Aperol - 1 ounce (preferably strawberry flavoured), beer - chilled to the top, 2 strawberry slices for garnishing

    Method: Fill a rocks glass with ice, followed by the gin and aperol. Top with beer and garnish with two strawberry slices.

    Boiler Room

    Ingredients: Bourbon - 1 ounce, ginger liquer - 1 ounce, brewed and chilled marigold tea - 1.5 ounces, freshly squeezed lemon juice - 1 ounce, honey syrup - 1/2 ounce, beer - 3 ounces, twisted lemon peel for garnish

    Method: Fill a pint glass with ice and add the bourbon, ginger liqueur, marigold tea, lemon juice and honey syrup. Stir to combine. Top with beer and stir again Garnish with the lemon twist.

    (all recipes from Liquor.com)

    Pick your poison — dealer's choice.

